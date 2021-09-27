×
Free Fire OB30 update maintenance start time & end time in India

Garena has revealed the maintenance schedule for Free Fire OB30 patch (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Sep 27, 2021 09:27 PM IST
News

The forthcoming Free Fire OB30 update has been a hot topic in the community for quite some time. The patch will include new features such as a replay function, character balancing, and weapon balancing.

The update is set to go live on 28 September 2021, in conjunction with the release of Free Fire Max. As usual, players will not be able to access the game's servers for a while during the update day due to maintenance.

Free Fire OB30 update maintenance timing revealed

Here is the maintenance schedule for Free Fire OB30 update:

Free Fire maintenance start time: 28 September 2021 from 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

Free Fire maintenance end time: 28 September 2021 until 6:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

The post regarding the maintenance on Garena's social media handles stated:

"Please be noted that the game will be going through maintenance tomorrow, starting from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST! Are you as excited as we are to try out the new features? So are we! During this time, you will not be able to enter the game or play normally. But don't you worry, you'll be able to access normal right after you update the patch coming soon! "

During the maintenance period, players will be unable to access Garena Free Fire and will get an error message that will read, "Server will be ready soon."

Users should expect the patch to be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store within a few hours of the maintenance commencing. Subsequently, they will be able to download the latest iteration but won't be able to play it until the maintenance draws to an end.

The latest iteration of Free Fire will incorporate tons of unique features, including the following:

  • Character ability changes to Chrono, Wukong, Elite Andrew, and more
  • Clash Squad 6 vs 6 custom room matches
  • Airdrop Vending Machine (present in classic and ranked matches)
  • New Replay system (beta)
  • Changed Guild UI
  • Improvement to Revival Points and Play Zone mechanisms
Edited by Danyal Arabi
