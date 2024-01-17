Free Fire OB43 update release date and expected time

The Free Fire OB43 update, which will be the battle royale title’s first update for the year 2024, is on the horizon. It is set to replace the OB42 iteration, which was made available back in October 2023. There are loads of new features lined up, most of which players were able to experience as part of the OB43 Advance Server.

Alongside this, there will also be balancing changes, streamlining the overall experience for everyone. Users won't need to wait too long for the OB43 update, with the official release date already being announced. This article provides more details.

What is the release date for the Free Fire OB43 update?

The update will be released soon (Image via Garena)

Garena has officially disclosed that the Free Fire OB43 update will be made available on January 24, 2024, including a few sneak peeks within the game. Players can also expect teasers surrounding the new version to be made available on the game’s social media handles in the coming days.

The new iteration will last a few months, keeping players engaged with loads of new content, including events and a new CS-ranked season.

Expected release timing for the Free Fire OB43 update

Release timings for the update (Image via Garena)

Based on the game’s previous updates, the following are the expected release timings for the upcoming OB43 version:

8 pm PDT of the previous day (GMT -12:30)

4 am UTC

5 am CET (GMT + 1)

9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30)

11 am WIB (GMT +7)

12 pm SGT (GMT +8)

With the last few updates, there weren't any maintenance breaks. That said, players will be able to dive into the new features after updating the game.

Main features of the Free Fire OB43 update

The new update will bring multiple new changes (Image via Garena)

The following are some significant additions that players can expect with the new OB43 update:

Chaos Coming (In-game events)

Nexterra Reworked (Zipway revamp, reduced map size, and structural and building distribution adjustments)

New Ryden character (Special Spider Trap ability)

Santino skill rework

Character skill adjustments (Ignis, Homer, Wukong, Chrono, Tatsuya, Sonia, Orion, Antonio, Alvaro, and Ford)

Weapon adjustments (M500, G36, VSS, Kingfisher, Trogon, and M60)

BR & Clash Squad updates (Vehicle, combat visuals and more)

Alongside these, the new patch will also result in several in-game events, from which players can get a range of free rewards, including the new Ryden character. Garena will soon release the patch notes for the update on the game’s official website.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.