With the Free Fire OB44 update set to be released on April 17, 2024, Garena has published the patch notes on the game’s official website. It highlights all features that players will find in the new version, with the primary attractions being the Mechadrake Trial, the Kairos character, and the new Role System. Besides these, the update will also ensure weapon balances, character adjustments, and more, balancing players' gameplay experience.
Upon its release, users will be able to download the Free Fire OB44 update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. The following section provides the game's latest patch notes.
Free Fire OB44 update patch notes
The following are the patch notes of the Free Fire OB44 update:
Battle Royale changes in Free Fire OB44 update
New Villain Conquest
- Villains will invade three different locations on BR-Ranked Bermuda map.
- Defeat them to receive loot and earn 1 Mechadrake Point per match.
- 3 Mechadrake Points can be used for the Mechadrake Trial.
New Mechadrake Trial
- Use 3 Mechadrake Points for the Mechadrake Trial
- Enter the Mechadrake War. If you get the Booyah in the Mechadrake Trial, you receive extra rank points.
- If you fail to get the Booyah, one Mechadrake Point will be deducted.
Other Adjustments
- Active Skill Cards Optimization
- Portal Go Optimization
- Vending Machine Adjustments
- Ground Loot Adjustments
Clash Squad changes in Free Fire OB44 update
New Dragon Airdrop
- Mechadrake will fly through the sky carrying a special Dragon Airdrop. When the HP runs out, the airdrop will land on the ground featuring new dragon-themed items.
- Dragon Freeze: Upgraded Flash Freeze
- EMP Grenade: Special grenade with electromagnetic pulses. Disables enemies minimaps and prevents them from using items.
- Dragon Sprints: Special jumping shoes that enable sprinting in the air upon performing a double jump.
- Dragonling: Special baby dragon following you around. It reduces the movement speed or attack speed of enemies you successfully hit every 10 seconds. Alternatively, it may cause them to bleed.
Other adjustments
- Airdrops won’t disappear after round ends
- Tap to open the item details in the Vending Machines
- Optimized the assist logic
Game mode changes in Free Fire OB44 update
Zombie Hunt returns
- Zombie Hunt game mode returns with a new map and stages
- Rotating Special Events (Rift Raiders)
- Hunting Spree
- Double Evil
- Dungeon Ascent is back
- New Zombie Hunt exclusive rewards added
Other adjustments
- Healing buff of 40 HP in Training Ground Combat Zone for each kill
- Active skill cards available in the Target Range
Characters in Free Fire OB44 update
New Kairos character
- New Kairos character is set to debut in the upcoming Paradox event.
Character balance adjustments
- Tatsuya (Upon usage, dashes forward at a rapid speed for 0.3s. You can accumulate the skill for up to 2 uses, with a 1 second cooldown between each use. Dash replenish time changed from 45 seconds to 60 seconds)
- Ryden (Duration of explosive spider increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds. Tap on the ability button within 10 seconds to stop the spider’s movement. The spider will catch the first foe it spots in the range of 5 meters, reducing their speed by 80% and causing them to lose 10 HP/s for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 60 seconds.)
- Santino (Duration of mannequin increased from 12 seconds to 25 seconds. If the mannequin is inside 60 meters, use the skill again to switch positions. You may only switch one time within 3 seconds, and two times in total. Opponents destroying the mannequin will get marked for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 60 seconds).
- Joseph (Immunity to disruptive effects: slowdown, marking, and skill-silencing. Also have a 10% movement speed boost for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 45 seconds.)
- Nikita (Reload speed increased from 20% to 30%. If the user hits an enemy, the target will end up with a 30% healing deduction for 10 seconds.)
- Caroline (Movement speed while holding shotgun increased from 13% to 16%.)
- Kapella (Helping up a teammate gives them an 80 HP shield and an 80% movement speed boost. Boost effects reduce 4 seconds after the help-up. It also reduces the bleeding speed of knocked down teammates by 35%).
Other adjustments
- Active skills cannot be used during the purchase phase
- Sound effects for Awakened Alok’s music notes
Gameplay changes in Free Fire OB44 update
- More instant feedback for your highlight moments
- Optimized suggestions for in-match communication
- More types of auto-triggered quick messages
- Other adjustments (Increased sensitivity cap, custom HUD feature in Vehicle settings, and more)
Map changes in Free Fire OB444 update
Balance Adjustments for Hangar
- Adjusted the layout of Hangar to make the combat experience balanced.
Other map adjustments
- FFWS-themed graffiti in Bermuda/Purgatory/NeXTerra. Adjusted Vending Machine locations and added Coin Machines in Zipway of NeXTerra.
Weapon and Balance in Free Fire OB44 update
New Upgradable AUG
- AUG can be upgraded after the players deal enough damage using them. Requirements are 200/400/800 for AUG-1/AUG-2/AUG-3
- Cannot be upgraded using Upgrade Chips
Plasma Rework
- Plasma reworked into Plasma-X as an airdrop weapon.
- Available in Training Grounds from April 17, and Battle Royale mode from May 1.
Weapon Adjustments
- Bizon (Damage -10% and Magazine size decreased to 25)
- Trogon (Damage -8% and Range -5%)
- Charge Buster (Damage -10%, Max Charge Duration -25%, Movement Speed -5%, Full Charge Time +30%)
- Double Vector (Accuracy +5%, Range +15%, and Magazine size increased to 23)
- Vector (Magazine size increased to 23)
- MP5 (Damage +8%)
- PARAFAL (Magazine size increased to 20, ADS Speed +10%)
System changes in Free Fire OB44 update
Role System
- Analyses your playstyle based on the data.
- Helps you to discover your strengths
- Role tab added to Profile
- Five roles in total: Rusher, Sniper, Bomber, Support, and Rifler
IntelliMate Updates
- Redesigned IntelliMate and added more useful reminders
- New friend requests, guild invitations, and applications will appear on IntelliMate.
Invitation List Optimization and Friends’ Recent Highlights
- Set different online statuses – Ready to Team and Do Not Disturb
Guild Optimizations
- Earn more activity points
- Guild Wars available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays
- New Guild Wars participation rewards and more changes
Weekly and Monthly Membership Optimizations
- Weekly Membership Lite added (more affordable choice)
- Optimized the check-in function
- Removed SVIP and the exclusive store
Evo Access
- Includes 3 tiers: 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day, with the latter two having subscription services.
- Get Evo Guns, elite E Badge, selected character and pet usage rights, a special chat bubble, extra friend slots, and an additional preset outfit slot.
Rank changes in Free Fire OB44 update
New Grandmaster Icon
- Grandmaster tiers are further divided into 6 from the previous 3.
- Each tier will have a new avatar, icon, and banner reward.
Game Environment changes in Free Fire OB44 update
- Honor Score Weekly Rating
- Instant Feedback about Voice
- Other adjustments
Craftland changes in Free Fire OB44 update
- View friend’s Craftland match in the lobby
- Other Optimizations
