With the Free Fire OB44 update set to be released on April 17, 2024, Garena has published the patch notes on the game’s official website. It highlights all features that players will find in the new version, with the primary attractions being the Mechadrake Trial, the Kairos character, and the new Role System. Besides these, the update will also ensure weapon balances, character adjustments, and more, balancing players' gameplay experience.

Upon its release, users will be able to download the Free Fire OB44 update from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. The following section provides the game's latest patch notes.

Free Fire OB44 update patch notes

The following are the patch notes of the Free Fire OB44 update:

Battle Royale changes in Free Fire OB44 update

New Villain Conquest

Villains will invade three different locations on BR-Ranked Bermuda map.

Defeat them to receive loot and earn 1 Mechadrake Point per match.

3 Mechadrake Points can be used for the Mechadrake Trial.

New Mechadrake Trial

Use 3 Mechadrake Points for the Mechadrake Trial

Enter the Mechadrake War. If you get the Booyah in the Mechadrake Trial, you receive extra rank points.

If you fail to get the Booyah, one Mechadrake Point will be deducted.

Other Adjustments

Active Skill Cards Optimization

Portal Go Optimization

Vending Machine Adjustments

Ground Loot Adjustments

Clash Squad changes in Free Fire OB44 update

New Dragon Airdrop

Mechadrake will fly through the sky carrying a special Dragon Airdrop. When the HP runs out, the airdrop will land on the ground featuring new dragon-themed items.

Dragon Freeze: Upgraded Flash Freeze

EMP Grenade: Special grenade with electromagnetic pulses. Disables enemies minimaps and prevents them from using items.

Dragon Sprints: Special jumping shoes that enable sprinting in the air upon performing a double jump.

Dragonling: Special baby dragon following you around. It reduces the movement speed or attack speed of enemies you successfully hit every 10 seconds. Alternatively, it may cause them to bleed.

Other adjustments

Airdrops won’t disappear after round ends

Tap to open the item details in the Vending Machines

Optimized the assist logic

Game mode changes in Free Fire OB44 update

Zombie Hunt returns

Zombie Hunt game mode returns with a new map and stages

Rotating Special Events (Rift Raiders)

Hunting Spree

Double Evil

Dungeon Ascent is back

New Zombie Hunt exclusive rewards added

Other adjustments

Healing buff of 40 HP in Training Ground Combat Zone for each kill

Active skill cards available in the Target Range

Characters in Free Fire OB44 update

New Kairos character

New Kairos character is set to debut in the upcoming Paradox event.

Character balance adjustments

Tatsuya (Upon usage, dashes forward at a rapid speed for 0.3s. You can accumulate the skill for up to 2 uses, with a 1 second cooldown between each use. Dash replenish time changed from 45 seconds to 60 seconds)

Ryden (Duration of explosive spider increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds. Tap on the ability button within 10 seconds to stop the spider’s movement. The spider will catch the first foe it spots in the range of 5 meters, reducing their speed by 80% and causing them to lose 10 HP/s for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 60 seconds.)

Santino (Duration of mannequin increased from 12 seconds to 25 seconds. If the mannequin is inside 60 meters, use the skill again to switch positions. You may only switch one time within 3 seconds, and two times in total. Opponents destroying the mannequin will get marked for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 60 seconds).

Joseph (Immunity to disruptive effects: slowdown, marking, and skill-silencing. Also have a 10% movement speed boost for 5 seconds. Cooldown lowered to 45 seconds.)

Nikita (Reload speed increased from 20% to 30%. If the user hits an enemy, the target will end up with a 30% healing deduction for 10 seconds.)

Caroline (Movement speed while holding shotgun increased from 13% to 16%.)

Kapella (Helping up a teammate gives them an 80 HP shield and an 80% movement speed boost. Boost effects reduce 4 seconds after the help-up. It also reduces the bleeding speed of knocked down teammates by 35%).

Other adjustments

Active skills cannot be used during the purchase phase

Sound effects for Awakened Alok’s music notes

Gameplay changes in Free Fire OB44 update

More instant feedback for your highlight moments

Optimized suggestions for in-match communication

More types of auto-triggered quick messages

Other adjustments (Increased sensitivity cap, custom HUD feature in Vehicle settings, and more)

Map changes in Free Fire OB444 update

Balance Adjustments for Hangar

Adjusted the layout of Hangar to make the combat experience balanced.

Other map adjustments

FFWS-themed graffiti in Bermuda/Purgatory/NeXTerra. Adjusted Vending Machine locations and added Coin Machines in Zipway of NeXTerra.

Weapon and Balance in Free Fire OB44 update

New Upgradable AUG

AUG can be upgraded after the players deal enough damage using them. Requirements are 200/400/800 for AUG-1/AUG-2/AUG-3

Cannot be upgraded using Upgrade Chips

Plasma Rework

Plasma reworked into Plasma-X as an airdrop weapon.

Available in Training Grounds from April 17, and Battle Royale mode from May 1.

Weapon Adjustments

Bizon (Damage -10% and Magazine size decreased to 25)

Trogon (Damage -8% and Range -5%)

Charge Buster (Damage -10%, Max Charge Duration -25%, Movement Speed -5%, Full Charge Time +30%)

Double Vector (Accuracy +5%, Range +15%, and Magazine size increased to 23)

Vector (Magazine size increased to 23)

MP5 (Damage +8%)

PARAFAL (Magazine size increased to 20, ADS Speed +10%)

System changes in Free Fire OB44 update

Role System

Analyses your playstyle based on the data.

Helps you to discover your strengths

Role tab added to Profile

Five roles in total: Rusher, Sniper, Bomber, Support, and Rifler

IntelliMate Updates

Redesigned IntelliMate and added more useful reminders

New friend requests, guild invitations, and applications will appear on IntelliMate.

Invitation List Optimization and Friends’ Recent Highlights

Set different online statuses – Ready to Team and Do Not Disturb

Guild Optimizations

Earn more activity points

Guild Wars available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

New Guild Wars participation rewards and more changes

Weekly and Monthly Membership Optimizations

Weekly Membership Lite added (more affordable choice)

Optimized the check-in function

Removed SVIP and the exclusive store

Evo Access

Includes 3 tiers: 3-day, 7-day, and 30-day, with the latter two having subscription services.

Get Evo Guns, elite E Badge, selected character and pet usage rights, a special chat bubble, extra friend slots, and an additional preset outfit slot.

Rank changes in Free Fire OB44 update

New Grandmaster Icon

Grandmaster tiers are further divided into 6 from the previous 3.

Each tier will have a new avatar, icon, and banner reward.

Game Environment changes in Free Fire OB44 update

Honor Score Weekly Rating

Instant Feedback about Voice

Other adjustments

Craftland changes in Free Fire OB44 update

View friend’s Craftland match in the lobby

Other Optimizations

