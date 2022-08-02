Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 4: How to register, minimum requirements, schedule, format, and World Series slot

Registrations for the fourth season of the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) begin today, i.e., 2 August 2022, and will continue until 6 August 2022. Pakistani residents can register their teams on the official website as the contest is open to all.

The event features a prize pool of 10,000,000 PKR (around $42K) and will have a slot for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Season 2. It has four phases, from the registration to the Grand Finals.

Free Fire Pakistan Season 4 League registration

Minimum requirements

All players must be at least 16 years old (players born before 10 October 2006 can take part)

Account level must be six or more

No changes in rosters will be catered after registration

All users are required to be the permanent resident of Pakistan, and they must participate with the consent of parents or legal guardians

They are only allowed to use mobile devices for competing

At online qualifiers and playoffs, gamers are responsible for their internet and connection.

How to register

Step 1 - To register, go to Garena Free Fire Pakistan's official website

Step 2 - Click on the Register Now banner

Step 3 - Clicking Register will give fans access to a Google form

Step 4 - Fill out all the required information, like email, city, team name, and logo

Step 5 - By clicking next, fill in the details of all team members:

Captain, team members, and substitute names

Phone/Whatsapp number

Date of birth

In-game name and UID

Valid ID proof (CNIC)

Step 6 - Verify again to make sure all the details are correct and click submit

Format of FFPL Season 4

During the first phase, i.e., the registration, each team has to select one of the six mentioned cities. Sides in each city will compete against each other in the Hybrid Qualifiers (12 to 21 August 2022) for the next phase slots.

City and slots

Karachi - 6 teams Lahore - 5 teams Islamabad - 6 teams Peshawar - 4 teams Multan - 3 teams Rawalpindi - 3 teams

The third phase (Playoffs) will consist of 36 teams: three from the Soobai Series, 27 from the Hybrid Qualifiers, and six (4th - 9th ranked) from the FFPL Season 3.

The fourth phase, i.e., the Group Stage, will be played from 9 September to 2 October, consisting of 18 teams (top 3 FFPL S3 + Soobai Series champions + 14 teams from the Playoffs).

The top 12 teams from the Group Stage's overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals on 16 October 2022. The champions will secure their spot in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Season 2.

