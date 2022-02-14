Free Fire players report game not opening for several networks as ban rumors pick up

Free Fire, one of the most popular games on iOS and Android, disappeared unexpectedly from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on February 12, 2021. It's been more than 24 hours, and the game is still unavailable in both application stores, and there hasn't been any official word from Garena's side.

Many fans were speculating about Free Fire's ban, but the application and official website were still operable after the game's removal. Moreover, the MAX variant was still available in the Google Play Store. However, on February 13, many users reported issues with the Free Fire app while expressing their displeasure online.

Garena Free Fire is not operable on some devices in India as users report network-related issues

The game is not opening on some networks (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, the game was still accessible even after its removal from iOS and Android application stores. However, gamers were left shocked after network-related issues arose with the game.

Reportedly, many fans pointed out the issue on social media platforms. Here are some of these reactions:

Pro Gamer @ProGame42623756 @IndiaFreeFire WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON DUDE!!! WE ALL ARE TRYING TO PLAY FREE FIRE AND WE ALSO CAN'T FIND YOUR APP IN THE PLAY STORE AND APP STORE AND YOU ARE SHARING THIS!!!! HOW WILL WE BE ABLE TO PLAY IF WE ARE NOT ABLE TO OPEN THE GAME???? THIS IS JUST NOT FAIR!!! @IndiaFreeFire WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON DUDE!!! WE ALL ARE TRYING TO PLAY FREE FIRE AND WE ALSO CAN'T FIND YOUR APP IN THE PLAY STORE AND APP STORE AND YOU ARE SHARING THIS!!!! HOW WILL WE BE ABLE TO PLAY IF WE ARE NOT ABLE TO OPEN THE GAME???? THIS IS JUST NOT FAIR!!!

ঔৣP꙰R꙰ÎτÃℳ۝łঔৣ ♛ff🥀 @PritamP39070534 ,Why Remove free fire in Play store @IndiaFreeFire Why Free fire Not working,Why Remove free fire in Play store @IndiaFreeFire Why Free fire Not working 😔,Why Remove free fire in Play store

rushyan patoliya @RushyanP @IndiaFreeFire Garena please say something please give Offical statement about this humors please @IndiaFreeFire Garena please say something please give Offical statement about this humors please 😓

Shivam @Shivam71766299

While internet connection is also good. @IndiaFreeFire Some issue in free fire . haven't been able to play since yesterday ,While internet connection is also good. @IndiaFreeFire Some issue in free fire . haven't been able to play since yesterday ,While internet connection is also good. https://t.co/uQbmP6s6wU

The official website is still online (Image via Garena)

Fans have called out Garena for not providing any official updates regarding the servers being down or whether the game's ban rumors are true or not. However, Garena has remained unperturbed with respect to the whole situation while they have been pretty active on social media platforms.

The developers have also updated different social media accounts of the game, but no statement or acknowledgment regarding the issue has been released. Additionally, there haven't been any reports on the game's official website.

How to resolve the network issue?

The game is still unavailable in application stores (Image via Google Play)

The majority of users who have reported network-related issues are from India. Many players with different broadband or cellular networks have faced problems opening the game, while some can still access it.

Hence, it is still too early to presume that the game has been banned. Although the discontinuation of access and removal from the application stores seem odd, players should wait for the official word as the game's website is still online.

Players can expect a resolution of issues in a few hours or download the MAX variant to access their player IDs.

