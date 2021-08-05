Free Fire Pro League 2021 CIS: Teams, schedule, format, prize pool, and more

The league stages of the third season of Free Fire Pro League: CIS will kick off from 7 August. It will be a fierce fight between the teams during the five weeks of the league stage. Immediately prior to the event, Natus Vincere signed the roster of Season 2 Champions Silence, who were also the second runners-up in the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore.

Format of the tournament

The top 11 teams from the second season of the Pro League are directly invited to this stage. They, along with seven qualified teams from the qualifiers, will be split into three groups of six teams each.

There will be fifteen match days in total with four games per team per day. A total of 40 matches will be played by each team in the period of five weeks of league play.

The top four teams in the league stages will advance to the Grand Finals while the teams ranked 5th to 16th in the league stages will be relegated to the Play-ins. The bottom two teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Twelve teams will compete in a total of six games during the play-ins on September 25th. A qualifying spot will be awarded to the top eight teams.

On 2 October, the country's 12 best teams will compete for a trophy in the Grand Finale. Additionally, the winner will secure a spot in the Free Fire World Series 2021 Mexico.

Participating teams in the Free Fire Pro League: CIS Season 3

Invited teams:

1. Natus Vincere (Silence)

2. Sbornaya ChR

3. Singularity

4. New Legends

5. Esports Orig

6. Soulles

7. ASSA

8. No New Era

9. Stay Away

10. PSIXI

11. KZ Team

Qualified teams:

12. World War 2

13. Next Gen

14. GK Gaming

15. Shadow

16. Karasuno

17. No Game No Life

18. Veni Vidi Vici

Prize-pool of the tournament:

The tournament has a total prize pool of $80,000. The winner will take home $25,000, followed by $12,500 and $8,000 for runners-up respectively. The tournament will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Russia.

