Natus Vincere announces its entry into Free Fire by signing former team Silence roster 

The Free Fire esports landscape is growing at a meteoric rate. With Garena announcing local and international tournaments around the world, huge esports organizations are looking to enter the world of Free Fire by hiring content creators and picking up professional teams.

The latest among these juggernauts is the popular organization Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, which has finally entered Free Fire by signing the roster previously known as Silence. The roster will compete in Free Fire esports in the CIS Regions.

NAVI Free Fire roster:-

1) Dandy (Ruslan Omorov)

2) Vajniy (Kheibar Imanov)

3) DD (Aleksandr Bozhkov)

4) Skyrix (Amir Kanatov)

With the signing of this roster, NAVI is looking to further strengthen its foothold in the mobile gaming industry.

The roster has been one of the most successful teams in the CIS region. Having finished on the podium in all the tournaments the team has played in, they've accrued tremendous credibility with their major success including 1st place in FFPL: CIS Stage 2 and Finals of 2020.

In 2021, the team went from strength to strength as they won the FFPL: CIS S2 Finals. On the world stage, they finished third in the recently concluded Free Fire World Series: Singapore.

The team will be managed by Glory aka Alexander Manoil, who is also in charge of the PUBG Mobile and Wildrift rosters of the team.

Skyrix, an important player on the roster, stated that the team was delighted to join one of the best esports clubs in the world. He also expressed that the team's main goal will be to make NAVI the best team in Free Fire. Not shying away from the occasion, the player further promised that the team will give their best to achieve this goal.

Another player from the roster, Vajiny, thanked NAVI for the opportunity to play under the legendary club. He also expressed gratitude towards the fans of the team for their immense support and promised to give his best so that NAVI qualifies for the World Championship which will be held in Mexico.

It would be interesting to see how this CIS roster stacks against the SEA and Brazilian giants who have until now dominated Free Fire esports. A third-place finish in the FFWS: Singapore will have boosted the team's morale and they will now be looking to clinch the next world title.

