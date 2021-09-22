Free Fire Pro Series League Stage Week 2 Day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 2 of the second week of the Free Fire Pro Series, powered by leading chipmaker Qualcomm, concluded today.

The day belonged to Blind Esports. Their score of 102 points puts them on top of the overall point standings. 4 Unknown was second with 85 points, followed by UG Mania with 79.

Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 Day 2: Matches and overall standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Pro Series League stage after week 2 day 2 (Image via Snapdragon)

The first match played between Group A and C in Bermuda was won by the Evil Army. The MVP of the match, Black Tiger, eliminated two players from TSG to do a clutch at the end.

Fan-favourite Total Gaming placed 15th after Free Fire Pro Series W2 D2 (Image via Snapdragon)

4 Unknown won the second match played on the desert map of Kalahari. At the end, it was a 2v2 situation against team Evil Army, but Anand led his team to victory. Anand was also awarded the MVP for five frags.

In the third match between Groups B and D, Blind came out on top with 11 frags where Akashdip took five frags to earn the MVP award.

The fourth match went to Desi Gamers with 10 kills while Blind came in second with eight frags.

The fifth match of the day was won by 4Unknown with 13 frags, while AFF Esports won the final game with six frags.

With 101 kills and 423 points, Blind Esports held the top position overall. 4 Unknown has also retained second place with a total of 353 points. With 298 points, Evil Army now ranks third with two more positions gained. Fan-favorites Team Elite slipped to sixth place as they accumulated only 29 points for the day.

Pro squad player of the day

Here are the top 5 Pro Squad players for Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 Day 2:

1) 4 Unknown Anand

2) 4 Unknown Deadsoul

3) Blind AkashDip

4) Evil Army Black Tiger

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro Series week 2 day 2

Anand leads the kill leaderboard of the day (Image via Snapdragon)

1) 4 Unknown Anand - 10 kills

2) Blind AkashDip - 9 kills

3) Blind Abhay - 8 kills

4) 4 Unknown Radhetkr - 7 kills

5) Life Hackers Taneja - 7 kills

4 Unknown Anand was the People's Choice Superstar of the Day with 56 percent of the votes.

With only one day left in the second week, it will be interesting to see who can stop Blind Esports' winning streak.

