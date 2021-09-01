Blind Esports crowned champions of the Free Fire Booyah Majors Finals

The Free Fire Booyah League Majors Finals concluded today, with Blind Esports taking the title. This tournament is a continuation of the Booyah League which was held in July.

The Major Finals featured twelve of the best teams competing for a prize pool of 10,000 USD (around 730K INR).

Blind Esports who won Free Fire City Open 2021, continues to perform well. The Captain's was roster led by Nivesh, who has only been part of Blind Esports for a few months. They topped the overall points table by a wide margin without any Booyah, scoring 43 kill points and 99 overall points after six rounds.

Fan favorites and winners of Free Fire Pro League Summer, Total Gaming secured second place with 82 points. They won their second match of the day and had 30 kills in total. The team Young Bloods, which is comprised of three players of 4 Unknowns, took third place with 27 frags and 81 points.

The points table was so closely stacked that TSM-FTX, who accumulated 79 points, finished in fourth place. The team had recently won the Free Fire ESPL Premier League.

The Booyah League play-ins winner, D-Esports, secured 8th place with 48 points

Free Fire Booyah League Majors Finals Match Standings

Free Fire Booyah Majors Finals overall standings (image via Booyah App)

The first match, played on the classic map of Bermuda, was won by Enigma Gaming with seven frags while Total Gaming claimed the second bout on Purgatory with a whopping 13 frags. For Total Gaming, their star player Mafia delivered a great performance by taking seven frags on his own.

Young Bloods emerged victorious in the third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with 10 frags. TSM-FTX won the fourth match while Head Hunters claimed the fifth bout. The sixth and final match of the day was clinched by Stone Crushers.

Prizepool Distribution of the Booyah League Majors Finals

Winner: Blind Esports receive 6000 USD (440K INR)

1st Runnners-Up:Total Gaming receive 2,500 USD (180K INR)

2nd Runners-Up: Young Blood receive 1,000 USD (73K INR)

4th Place- TSM-FTX receive 500 USD (37K INR)

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul