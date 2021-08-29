Free Fire Booyah League Majors Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

The streaming platform Booyah is back with another Free Fire tournament. This tournament carries on from the recently concluded Booyah League with the moniker "Booyah League Majors Finals."

It is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 31st, where ten of the top teams from the Booyah League will compete against two of the top teams from the Booyah League Major Play-ins.

Twelve teams competed in the Free Fire Major Play-Ins on August 23rd and 24th for two finals slots. Team D Esports and Team Hind prevailed in the play-ins secured their spots in the Majors League Finals.

Free Fire Booyah League Play Ins overall standings (image via Booyah App)

In the major play-ins, Team D Esports topped the table with 80 kills and 192 points. Team Hind official secured second place with 57 kills and 163 points.

The tournament offers a prize pool of $10,000 (around 7.5 lakhs INR) and is streamed exclusively via Booyah App. The stream will begin at 6:00 PM IST, and viewers who tune in will have a chance to win exclusive in-game gifts.

Participating teams in the Free Fire Booyah League Majors Finals

1. Total Gaming

2. Stone Crushers

3. TSM-FTX

4. Head Hunters

5. Team Hind Officials

6. Young Bloods

7. True Rippers

8. Enigma Gaming

9. Team D Esports

10. Blind Esports

11. Error

12. Survivor 4 AM

Total Gaming, a team in sublime form, and League Summer's winner will be favorites going into this event. Total gaming also won Free Fire Booyah League Summer. Their aggressive style of play enabled them to dominate the Booyah League. As for TSM-FTX, who just missed out in the last tournament, they're in it for the win as well.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges as champions in the Free Fire Booyah Major League Finals. It will be stiff competition, and any team can surprise at the end.

