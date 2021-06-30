Free Fire Ranked Season 22 start date revealed

In both its primary game modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale, Free Fire features a ranked-based system for dividing players based on their skill-caps and performance. There is no doubt that many players dream of reaching higher tiers to become the best among their peers, and doing so also brings them various rewards.

Season 22 for the BR mode is fast approaching, and players are pretty excited for its eventual arrival in Free Fire.

Start date of Free Fire Ranked Season 22

Free Fire Ranked Season 21 ends on July 2nd

The current Season 21 is set to conclude on July 2nd, i.e., in two days.

Free Fire Ranked Season 22 will begin on the same day, and similar to every other season, it is likely to last for around two months.

Once it starts, users will have the best opportunity to push their ranks as they wouldn’t face lots of competition in the earlier stages of the season.

Season rewards

Season rewards will be distributed

Here are the season rewards that players will be receiving in Free Fire once the season concludes:

Bronze I: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 21 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster: Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) + Grandmaster Banner (60 Days)

Rank drop

As always, the rank reset will also be taking place. Here are the exact specifics:

Players in Heroic to Gold II

Players in Diamond (I to IV) to Gold I

Players in Platinum (I to IV) to Silver II

Players in Gold (I to IV) to Silver I

Players in Silver (I to III) to Bronze II

Players in Bronze (I to III) to Bronze I

Edited by Ravi Iyer