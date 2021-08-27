Free Fire Ranked Season 23 expected start date & time for Indian server

As with other battle royale games on mobile, Free Fire's ranking system makes it competitive and fun to grind. Users are categorized into seven distinct tiers, with Grandmaster being the highest one. Many players aspire to reach the top tiers and become the best among their peers.

In Free Fire, the ranked season resets every few months. The current one is set to end very soon, and gamers are incredibly excited regarding the arrival of Ranked Season 23.

Details regarding the Free Fire Ranked Season 23

Start date and time

Ranked Season 22 ends on 30 August (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire Ranked Season 23 will start for the Indian server on 30 August, after the ongoing Season 22 ends. The expected time for its commencement is 2:30 pm IST.

The ranks of the players will get reset, and they will have to climb up the tiers again to obtain the various rewards.

Leaked rewards

As always, several items will be available as rewards in Free Fire Ranked Season 23. Users can check out the leaked ones in the video provided below:

Season end rewards

Season rewards that players will receive (Image via Free Fire)

Upon the end of the current Ranked Season 22, users will receive the following season rewards:

Bronze I: 1000 Gold Coins

1000 Gold Coins Bronze II: 1000 Gold Coins

1000 Gold Coins Bronze III: 1000 Gold Coins

1000 Gold Coins Silver I: 1500 Gold Coins

1500 Gold Coins Silver II: 1500 Gold Coins

1500 Gold Coins Silver III: 1500 Gold Coins

1500 Gold Coins Gold I: 2000 Gold Coins

2000 Gold Coins Gold II: 2000 Gold Coins

2000 Gold Coins Gold III: 2000 Gold Coins

2000 Gold Coins Gold IV: 2000 Gold Coins

2000 Gold Coins Platinum I: 2500 Gold Coins

2500 Gold Coins Platinum II: 2500 Gold Coins

2500 Gold Coins Platinum III: 2500 Gold Coins

2500 Gold Coins Platinum IV: 2500 Gold Coins

2500 Gold Coins Diamond I: 3000 Gold Coins

3000 Gold Coins Diamond II: 3000 Gold Coins

3000 Gold Coins Diamond III: 3000 Gold Coins

3000 Gold Coins Diamond IV: 3000 Gold Coins

3000 Gold Coins Heroic: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 22 Heroic Avatar

5000 Gold Coins + Season 22 Heroic Avatar Grandmaster I: Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) Grandmaster II: Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) Grandmaster III: Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Edited by Ravi Iyer