Free Fire Ranked Season 22 BR mode: Start time, rewards, and more

Like most battle royale games on the mobile platform, Free Fire is incredibly competitive because of its ranked system. There are a total of seven ranks in the game, with Grandmaster being the highest one.
Free Fire's Ranked Season 21 has come to an end. After two long months of grinding, players will now receive their season rewards based on their tier. The items that they receive can be collected from the in-game mail section.
Details of the Free Fire Ranked Season 22
Start time
Free Fire Ranked Season 22 for the BR mode has commenced in-game. It started at around 2:30 PM IST today, i.e., July 2nd, 2021.
Like previous seasons, players' ranks have been reset. They will now have to grind and climb up the tiers in the ranked system once again.
Free Fire Ranked Season 22 will last until August 27th, after which the next season will begin.
Rewards
Given below are the rewards for Free Fire Ranked Season 22:
Bronze I
- Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins
Bronze II
- Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrop (x1), Scanner (1x), and Rank Tokens (x5)
- Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins
Bronze III
- Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Resupply Map (1x), and Rank Tokens (x10)
- Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins
Silver I
- Rank-up Rewards: S22 Silver Banner, Summon Airdrops (x2), and Rank Tokens (x20)
- Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins
Silver II
- Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrop (x1), Resupply Maps (x2), and Rank Tokens (x30)
- Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins
Silver III
- Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Scanners (x2), and Rank Tokens (x40)
- Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins
Gold I
- Rank-up Rewards: S22 Gold Banner, SCAR- S22 Exclusive: Maxim and Rank Tokens (x50)
- Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins
Gold II
- Rank-up Rewards: 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1), and Rank Tokens (x70)
- Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins
Gold III
- Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x2), Summon Airdrops (x2), and Rank Tokens (x90)
- Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins
Gold IV
- Rank-up Reward: Summon Airdrops (x2), Resupply Maps (x2), and Rank Tokens (x110)
- Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins
Platinum I
- Rank-up Rewards: S22 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D), and Rank Tokens (x150)
- Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins
Platinum II
- Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (1x), Gold Royale Voucher (x2), and Rank Tokens (x200)
- Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins
Platinum III
- Rank-up Rewards: Scanners (x3), Summon Airdrops (x2), and Rank Tokens (x250)
- Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins
Platinum IV
- Rank-up Rewards: Gold Royale Vouchers (x3), Resupply Maps (x3), and Rank Tokens (x300)
- Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins
Diamond I
- Rank-up Rewards: S22 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D), and Rank Tokens (x350)
- Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins
Diamond II
- Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x3), Fragment Crates (x2), and Rank Tokens (x425)
- Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins
Diamond III
- Rank-up Rewards: Resupply Maps (x3), Fragment Crates (x3), and Rank Tokens (x525)
- Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins
Diamond IV
- Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrops (x3), Gold Royale Voucher (x3), and Rank Tokens (x625)
- Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins
Heroic
- Rank-up Rewards: S22 Heroic Banner, S22 Heroic Jacket, and Rank Tokens (x750)
- Season Rewards: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 22 Heroic Avatar
Grandmaster I
- Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
Grandmaster II
- Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
Grandmaster III
- Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
