Free Fire Ranked Season 21 starts today: End date, rewards, rank reset system, and other details revealed

Free Fire has two primary game modes - Clash Squad and Battle Royale. Both modes have their own ranked systems where players are categorized into different tiers based on their performance and skill.

The Battle Royale mode's Ranked Season 20 has concluded, and the new season, i.e., Season 21, has already arrived in Free Fire. The ranks of all players have subsequently been reset, and they will once again have to start from scratch and climb up the tiers in the game.

This article provides various details regarding Free Fire's Ranked Season 21, including its end date, rewards and more.

Free Fire Ranked Season 21

End date

The Free Fire Ranked Season 21 will end on July 2

As mentioned above, Free Fire's Ranked Season 21 began today. It will come to an end on July 2, and the next season will start on the same day.

Rewards

Rewards of Free Fire's Ranked season 21

Here are the rewards for Free Fire's Ranked Season 21:

Bronze I

Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II

Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrop (x1), Scanner (1x) and Rank Tokens (x5)

Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III

Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Resupply Map (1x) and Rank Tokens (x10)

Season Rewards: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I

Rank-up Rewards: S21 Silver Banner, Summon Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x20)

Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II

Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrop (x1), Resupply Maps (x2) and Rank Tokens (x30)

Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III

Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (x1), Scanners (x2) and Rank Tokens (x40)

Season Rewards: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I

Rank-up Rewards: S21 Gold Banner, AN94- S21 Exclusive: Hayato “Firebrand” and Rank Tokens (x50)

Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II

Rank-up Rewards: 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (x1) and Rank Tokens (x70)

Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III

Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x2), Summon Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x90)

Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV

Rank-up Reward: Summon Airdrops (x2), Resupply Maps (x2) and Rank Tokens (x110)

Season Rewards: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I

Rank-up Rewards: S21 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D) and Rank Tokens (x150)

Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II

Rank-up Rewards: Bonfire (1x), Gold Royale Voucher (x2) and Rank Tokens (x200)

Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III

Rank-up Rewards: Scanners (x3), Summon Airdrops (x2) and Rank Tokens (x250)

Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV

Rank-up Rewards: Gold Royale Vouchers (x3), Resupply Maps (x3) and Rank Tokens (x300)

Season Rewards: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I

Rank-up Rewards: S21 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D) and Rank Tokens (x350)

Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II

Rank-up Rewards: Bonfires (x3), Fragment Crates (x2) and Rank Tokens (x425)

Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III

Rank-up Rewards: Resupply Maps (x3), Fragment Crates (x3) and Rank Tokens (x525)

Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV

Rank-up Rewards: Summon Airdrops (x3), Gold Royale Voucher (x3) and Rank Tokens (x625)

Season Rewards: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic

Rank-up Rewards: S21 Heroic Banner, S21 Heroic Jacket and Rank Tokens (x750)

Season Rewards: 5000 Gold Coins + Season 21 Heroic Avatar

Grandmaster

Season Rewards: Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days) + Grandmaster Banner (60 Days)

Rank reset

Rank reset in Free Fire

Here are the exact details regarding the rank reset in Free Fire's Ranked Season 21:

Users in the Heroic tier will drop down to the Gold II tier. Users in the Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to the Gold I tier. Users in the Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to the Silver II tier. Users in the Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to the Silver I tier. Users in the Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze II tier. Users in the Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze I tier.

