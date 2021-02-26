Free Fire Ranked Season 20 start date revealed

Like most of the other titles of the battle royale genre, Free Fire features a ranked-based system consisting of numerous tiers. Due to this, players desire to reach the higher ranks and play amongst the elites.

There are separate rank systems for both major modes of Free Fire: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Every few months, the Ranked Season resets in the game. Today, the current Ranked Season 19 is set to conclude, and the fans seem to be excited about the upcoming season.

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles read:

The new Rank Season will begin tomorrow, and with the new season, we have included new season prizes! Please note that the old token level rewards, bundle Dessert Wraith, AK Storm Whisperer, and Signal Transmitter, will be removed from the store. Redeem all your rewards now before they expire, and get ready for the new ranked season!

This article takes a look at the start date of Ranked Season 20 in Garena Free Fire.

The start date for Free Fire Ranked Season 20

Ranked Season 19 is going to end today, i.e., February 26

As mentioned earlier, the Free Fire Ranked Season 19 is going to end. Post this, the ranked section in the game would be locked for a few hours.

The Ranked Season 20 would likely begin around 2:30 PM IST today, i.e., February 26. Users will be receiving the season-end rewards, and they'll be able to collect them via the in-game mail section. Also, their ranks will reset, and they would have to start their grind again.

Rank resets in Free Fire

The following rank resets will take place during the end of Season 19 in Free Fire:

Users in Heroic tier will drop down to Gold II tier.

Users in Diamond tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Gold I tier.

Users in Platinum tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver II tier.

Users in Gold tiers (I to IV) will drop down to Silver I tier.

Users in Silver tiers (I to III) will drop down to the Bronze II tier.

Users in Bronze tiers (I to III) will drop down to Bronze I tier

