Free Fire redeem code for today (February 25th): Free K-pop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Battle royale titles like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile have emerged as leaders in the mobile gaming segment, racking up enormous numbers.

The title developed by Garena offers a massive collection of in-game cosmetic items like bundles, emotes, skins of numerous items like guns, gloo wall, parachute, vehicles, and others.

Users usually have to spend diamonds to acquire these items, which isn't a feasible option for everyone. Hence, they look out for alternatives to obtain them.

Redeem codes are one of the most prominent methods. The sixth day of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship just concluded. During the live stream, players achieved one of the many viewership milestones.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 25th)

Redeem code: FFBCAC836MAC

Reward: Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

(Note: The code is valid till only February 24, 2021, 23:59 BST or February 24, 2021, 23:29 IST)

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Users can follow the steps given below to utilize the redeem code and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the official redemption site of Free Fire. The link for it is given below:

Free Fire redemption site: Click here

Log in

Step 2: Log in to their Free Fire accounts via any available methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

It is crucial to note that the players who use guest accounts cannot redeem the codes to obtain the rewards. Therefore, they will have to link their Free Fire accounts to any of the means mentioned above.

Step 3: Next, enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

They can collect the reward from the mail section in Free Fire.

Step 4: A dialogue box will appear. Users should tap on the “OK." One can collect the respective item via the in-game mail section.

