Free Fire Help Center: How to contact customer service for in-game queries and help

Free Fire has emerged as the front runners on the mobile platform and has won several accolades, such as the Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, according to reports, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

The game has amassed a vast player base across the globe that actively plays it. However, the journey of the users isn’t always smooth sailing, and sometimes they tend to face certain issues.

Users intend to report the problems and often look for ways to contact the customer service of Free Fire. This article shares a step-by-step guide on how players can contact the Free Fire Help Center for in-game queries and help.

How to contact the Free Fire Help Center for in-game queries and help

Select the problem

Players have an option to submit a request regarding these problems on the Free Fire Help Center:

Game Concerns

Hacker Report Form

Payment & Missing Items

Negative Diamonds: Restriction due to Refund Abuse

Players can follow the steps given below to report the respective issues on Free Fire's Help Center:

Step 1: First, the users must visit the "ffsupport.zendesk.com" website and tap on the "Submit a request" button present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They must click the drop-down arrow and select the "Game Concerns" option if they wish to report in-game queries.

Select the type of issue

Step 3: The following problems are available under Game Concerns:

Abuse Report (Verbal Abuse) Event Issue (missing or unable to claim reward) Event Issue (unable to access Event Page) Technical Issue

Step 4: Next, players must choose the type of problem and fill in all the details, including the email address and etc.

Describe the issue

Step 5: Then, users must briefly describe the issue they've been facing in-game and attach the required documents as proof. Later, they should tap the "Submit" button.

The request will be sent to the support team of Garena Free Fire. It is essential to note that players must enter every detail accurately. If the data isn’t correct, Free Fire would, in turn, reject their request.

