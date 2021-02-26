Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has grown immensely over the past few years and has managed to garner a massive player base, leading to the growth in content creation and streaming.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Pirotes Gaming are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India. They boast subscriber counts of over 21.2 million and 313k, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10766 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2622, retaining a win percentage of 24.35%. He has accumulated 39913 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.90.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 1668 duo games and has 307 victories for a win rate of 18.40%. With a K/D ratio of 4.75, he has 6469 frags.

The content creator has played 905 solo matches and has 79 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.72%. He has eliminated 2298 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has played 917 squad games and has come out on top on 136 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 14.83%. He has notched 3518 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Apart from this, the internet star has won one of the 29 duo matches played at a win percentage of 3.44%. In the process, he has bagged 59 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Total Gaming has played 16 solo games and has three victories, making his win rate 18.75%. He has 49 eliminations to his name, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 597665497.

Lifetime stats

The broadcaster has appeared in 2838 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 619, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.81%. He has racked up 6478 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The internet star has won 173 of the 1767 solo games he has played, converting to a win rate of 9.79%. With 4094 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57.

The YouTuber has played 3494 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 321, leading to a win ratio of 9.18%. He has collected 7424 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 696 squad games and has triumphed in 281, corresponding to a win ratio of 40.37%. He has 1379 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Moreover, the content creator has six wins in the 90 duo matches he has played, translating to a win percentage of 6.66%. He has secured 220 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Lastly, Pirotes Gaming has played 35 solo games and has emerged victorious in one, equating to a win rate of 2.85%. He has registered 63 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes. Pirotes Gaming has a greater win rate in the solo mode, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

Total Gaming has the edge in the solo mode in the current ranked season, whereas Pirotes Gaming is relatively better in the duo mode. Ajjubhai has a finer K/D ratio in the squad mode, while Pirotes Gaming has a higher win rate.

