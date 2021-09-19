Free Fire redeem code to get 2x Carnival Carnage loot crate today

Free Fire redeem codes provide a wonderful opportunity for users to acquire free rewards that would otherwise require them to spend diamonds to obtain. As a result, players are constantly on the lookout for new codes released by the developers.

These are released during live streams and events. However, their limited validity makes it difficult for players to attain the rewards. Moreover, there are also restrictions in usage as these cannot be utilized globally and only in particular servers.

Free Fire redeem code for 19 September 2021

2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCPWSX5B7RYG

Rewards: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The aforementioned redeem code is valid only for players on the Singapore server. Users from outside will thus encounter an error reading that the code cannot be used in their region.

A detailed guide to attaining rewards through redeem codes

To attain the rewards with the redeem code, you must follow the exact steps provided below:

Step 1: Free Fire has set up a particular website for the use of redeem codes, and you must visit it via the link below:

Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

You need to login using any one of the methods to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As part of the next step, you need to log in using the method linked to your Free Fire account.

If you have a guest account, you will have to bind it to become eligible to use the Free Fire redeem codes.

You will have to paste the code stated above and then press the Confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have successfully logged in, you must paste the code mentioned above into the text field and click the “Confirm” option.

Weapon Loot Crate can be attained from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Upon doing so, the code will be redeemed. Subsequently, you can open Garena Free Fire on your mobile device and claim the rewards through the in-game mail section.

If an error reading that the code is invalid comes up, then it means that the validity has surpassed. They will no longer be able to use it anymore.

Edited by Srijan Sen