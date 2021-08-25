Free Fire redeem code rewards for today (25th August): How to claim rewards in specific regions

Free Fire allows users to acquire various items within the game, ranging from cosmetics to characters and pets. While many of these are mainly for esthetics, some provide a competitive edge. This requires players to utilize diamonds which is not always possible.

Therefore, users tend to look out for ways to get free in-game items. They should keep an eye out for redemption codes since they are indeed the easiest possible way.

Free Fire redeem code for 25 August

The two rewards for this Free Fire redeem code (Image via Free Fire) Rewards can be redeemed after signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the redeem code and the rewards for the Indonesia server:

FF9MJ31CXKRG – Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

The code is only for players on the Indonesia server. If users from outside the region attempt to collect the rewards, they will face an error message. This message will inform users that users cannot redeem the code in their region.

Steps to claim the rewards in a specific region

It is essential to understand that players holding guest accounts cannot use the website to redeem codes. Consequently, they can only claim the rewards after binding it with one of the suitable options.

Players can follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Gamers must visit the Rewards Redemption Site through this link.

Step 2: Once users have landed on the given webpage, you will have to sign in to your Free Fire ID to proceed ahead.

The options offered on the website are as follows: Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Input the code as it is in the text to avoid any error (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After signing in successfully, a text field will be displayed. Players must enter the code given above as it is.

Step 4: The redemption process will be completed after pressing the confirm button. A text field will also pop up informing the users about the rewards.

Step 5: Finally, open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect the emote and grenade skin.

Players can equip both of them from the collection section.

Suppose an error stating that the code is invalid appears. This case signifies that the redeem code has surpassed its expiry date and is no longer valid. Therefore, users will not be able to avail the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen