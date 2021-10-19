Free Fire redeem code for today (19 October): How to get free skin and loot crate

For a long time, Free Fire redemption codes have favored gamers in obtaining an exciting collection of rewards without shelling out diamonds. Developers generally release these on special occasions.

This has a brief validity period and must thus be used immediately to get the rewards. Otherwise, users will lose out on the items. Furthermore, these codes are limited to a given region and not globally.

Free Fire redeem code - 19 October 2021

The surfboard reward (Image via Free Fire)

FF10VXKEHCPD - Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate (Indonesia server)

XNMS58TWME3Q – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Europe server)

The codes are active when writing this article and must be used as soon as possible to reap all of the benefits.

Due to the given server restrictions, only the players from the corresponding servers will be eligible to attain the rewards. All those not from these regions will encounter an error while attempting to acquire the items.

Errors

There are two main types of errors any player might encounter during the process:

Expired code Using the code from another region

Procedure to attain rewards

Users should ensure that they only sign-in on the official website. Otherwise, they risk losing access to their accounts. Here is a link to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Players must log in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After visiting the website using the URL above, gamers must sign in to their ID, and numerous options are available. These are Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, VK, and Twitter.

Players need to enter only the code for their region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players must enter the redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: Once the code is entered, click the confirm button to redeem the code.

Once done successfully, players should receive the item in a few minutes. In some instances, it might take 24 hours.

After the items are credited, they can be collected from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Collect the items from the mail in Free Fire after it has been added.

