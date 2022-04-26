Free Fire redeem code for today (26 April): Get free MP40 New Year

Free Fire redeem codes frequently offer gun crates as rewards to users, which can be opened to acquire a gun skin at random. While some of the incentives are small, players should not be deterred from utilizing the code because it provides a great way to acquire freebies.

Additionally, using a code from the Rewards Redemption Site takes only a few minutes. Thus, even if these offer gun boxes, players should proceed since they will have a chance to obtain a gun skin, even if it is temporary, which would otherwise require diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title.

Today's Free Fire redeem code for MP40 – New Year

MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: ETH8WN8S4YSV

Rewards: MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Players will not get the gun skin directly and must open the crate to receive one. They may also randomly obtain a trial card or get a permanent one.

Note: This Free Fire redeem code is designed to be used by gamers on the Europe Server. An error reading that "the code cannot be used in your region" will be displayed to all those who play on other servers and attempt to use it for the rewards.

Here are some of the previously released redeem codes:

HAYATOAVU76V

49AF8WKGNCW6

MCPTFNXZF4TA

MCPTTZXZZC5R

BTSQVQC45GEB

Readers can find Free Fire redeem codes here.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Suppose users are still using a guest account. In this case, they must first link their account to one of the available options inside the game before attempting to use the code. This is because guest users cannot redeem the rewards. The steps for the same are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site to claim the redeem code.

After landing on the webpage, players must first sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Following that, users must sign in to their ID using the platform linked to their account on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: Enter ETH8WN8S4YSV and press the claim button to redeem the code.

Step 4: Players will be notified whether or not they have successfully used the code via the message box.

Moreover, an error message will be displayed once the code has turned invalid.

Step 5: As soon as the code is redeemed successfully, users can collect the gun crate from the mailbox once it is delivered.

Since the code is working now, gamers should not waste time using it to attain rewards. This gun crate usually costs a few diamonds and has a decent value.

