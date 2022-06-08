Free Fire redeem code for today (8 June 2022): How to get free rewards easily

Many players look forward to the developers releasing new Free Fire redeem codes since they typically provide a range of freebies. As a reward for redeeming such codes, players can earn everything from in-game currency to even a permanent collectible, including outfits and skins.

In most cases, players will redeem the code regardless of the type of reward. This is due to the fact that they can acquire an in-game item for free without any effort or grind in the game. Garena recently released a new Free Fire redeem code and players can read through the following section to find out more about it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they may sign in to their account in Free Fire MAX and play this version as it is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire redeem code for 8 June 2022

3x Pet Food (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFLK100KG8LJ

Rewards: 3x Pet Food

Server: Singapore

The code has been tested and is functional at the time of writing this post. Players from the specified server must utilize it quickly to collect the rewards since it will become invalid and generate an error if it is redeemed past its expiration date.

Note: This code is reserved solely for players on the Singapore server. Therefore, all users who attempt to redeem this code from a server other than the one stated will receive an error message during the redemption process.

Players may find more redeem codes for other servers here.

Steps to collect the rewards

Players can follow the instructions outlined below to claim the redeem code rewards without any error:

Step 1: Using this link, players will have to access the Rewards Redemption Site.

This is the website through which players need to use the majority of the redeem codes unless stated otherwise by the developers.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, players will have to sign in to their Free Fire account.

Consequently, any gamer using a guest account cannot redeem the rewards using the code. These users can once and for all bind their ID through the general tab of the settings and then revisit the site.

Enter/paste FFLK100KG8LJ (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once players have signed in, they must carefully paste FFLK100KG8LJ in the given text field and click the confirm button.

Due to server limitations, players should use the codes that are released for their servers.

Step 4: Players need to click okay when a dialog box appears informing them about the rewards.

Usually, the mentioned items are sent to the given account within 24 hours and can be claimed from the mail section.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far