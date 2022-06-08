B2K's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Born2Kill is one of the most well-known channels in the Free Fire community, and gamers worldwide follow it to see remarkable gameplay. Moez and Walid's channel recently topped 8.84 million subscribers after experiencing significant growth over the years.

Additionally, the duo operates three additional successful channels: B2K (1.36 million subscribers), B2K Highlights (365 thousand subscribers), and B2K Shorts (174 thousand subscribers). However, they have not been active on any channel, with the most recent video being published on the primary channel five months ago.

B2K's Free Fire MAX ID

B2K (Born2Kill) Free Fire MAX ID is 320653047. The player has reached Platinum 1 in BR-Ranked Season 27 while in Bronze 1 in the Clash Squad mode. He maintains the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

He maintains a headshot rate of above 30% across solo, duo, and squad matches (Image via Garena)

B2K has appeared in 1410 solo matches and managed to win 173 of them, which has netted a win rate of 12.26%. He has amassed 4650 frags, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 3.76 and 1503 headshots at a headshot rate of 32.32%.

The player has stepped into 3139 duo matches and scored 510 wins amounting to a 16.24% win percentage. He has a K/D ratio of 5.64 and a headshot percentage of 35.79% based on his 14815 kills and 5303 headshots.

The streamer has been involved in 9424 squad matches and has bagged 1696 wins, which corresponds to a win rate of 17.99%. He has recorded 54804 eliminations while also gaining 18270 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 7.09 and a headshot rate of 33.34%.

Ranked stats

He has not competed in ranked games so far this season (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has not participated in any ranked solo, duo, or squad matches in Season 27 of Battle Royale.

Clash Squad stats

He maintains a KDA of 4.46 in the Clash Squad games (Image via Garena)

Moez has competed in 2076 squad games, and his team has performed better than the opposition on 1719 occasions, which equals an 82.80% win rate. He has taken out 25654 opponents in this mode and maintains a KDA of 4.46 with a massive average damage per match of 5634.

Note: B2K's Free Fire MAX stats are recorded on 8 June 2022. These stats will change as he participates in more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Monthly income details of Born2Kill (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, Born2Kill's YouTube channel generates $1K to $16.3K every month. The expected yearly earnings range from $12.2K to $195.2K.

YouTube channel

As stated earlier, the Born2Kill channel is managed by the brother duo of Moez and Walid. The first Free Fire video was posted back in 2019, and he crossed 1 million subscribers by the end of the same year.

The B2K channel is nearing the 9 million subscriber count and boasts over 400 videos that have accumulated 582.3 million views already. The channel received 50k subscribers and 4.067 million views during the previous month, even though he has not been active recently.

