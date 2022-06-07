M8N's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

M8N is one of several well-known Free Fire players from the Middle East server whose exciting gameplay has given him a presence in communities worldwide. The gamer has been uploading videos to the channel for more than four years, during which time he has amassed 6.86 million subscribers.

Although the content creator has not been active in recent months, publishing his latest video on 23 March, he has consistently posted thousands of views in the subsequent months. M8N maintains 940k followers on Instagram as well.

M8N's Free Fire MAX ID

M8N's Free Fire MAX ID is 608823917. He is positioned in the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked and Diamond 4 in CS-Ranked. The YouTuber maintains the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

The content creator has secured 56757 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

M8N has played and won 241 of the 1379 solo encounters and has ensured a win ratio of 17.47%. He has chalked up 4647 kills, accumulating a K/D ratio of 4.08.

He has also contested in 3275 duo games and performed better than the opposition on 836 occasions, corresponding to a 25.52% win rate. The content creator has registered 12765 eliminations while upholding a K/D ratio of 5.23.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The streamer has recorded 20244 squad appearances to secure 2042 Booyahs, accounting for a win ratio of 10.08%. He has taken out 56757 opponents while maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.12.

Ranked stats

M8N has secured 688 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.31 (Image via Garena)

The broadcaster has taken part in 146 squad games in the present Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 27 and recorded 37 wins, converting to a win percentage of 25.34%. With 688 eliminations, he has registered a K/D ratio of 6.31.

This season, the internet star has yet to participate in any other ranked solo or duo matches.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

CS career

The YouTuber has taken down 41449 opponents with a KDA of 1.77 (Image via Garena)

The player has completed 6422 squad games and tallied 3960 wins, attributing to a win rate of 61.66%. He has accrued 41449 kills in the mode, upholding a KDA of 1.77 as the average damage per match stands at 3210.

Note: M8N's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 7 June 2022 and are subject to change as he engages in more games.

Monthly income

M8N's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

According to Social Blade's estimates, his monthly YouTube revenue is between $180 and $2.9K. His annual income is likely between $2.2K and $34.5K.

YouTube channel

M8N kicked off his YouTube journey in early 2018, and he achieved 1 million subscribers before the end of 2019. Since reaching the coveted milestone, this number has increased by over sixfold in less than three years.

He now has more than 220 uploads on the channel, corresponding to the channel views of 415 million in total. Although the player has not released a video in a while, he has gained 718.8k views in the previous month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far