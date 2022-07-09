Free Fire redeem code for today (9 July): Get free vouchers

Luck Royales offer Free Fire players exclusive cosmetics, including bundles, gun skins, and several other items. They follow a gacha system where gamers have to spend diamonds to make spins and obtain rewards at random.

Besides diamonds, players can also use special vouchers to attain a reward. Garena regularly offers these through the events and redeem codes to provide an option for free-to-play gamers.

The developers have recently released a new redeem code, and users can read the following section to learn more about it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Free Fire redeem code for 9 July 2022

Redeem code: E2F86ZREMK49

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, 3x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 3x Incubator Voucher

Server: Europe

The code has been tested and is currently working. Gamers should ensure that they redeem it quickly and collect the rewards.

The code is meant explicitly for gamers on the European server, and it will not work globally. Hence, players from other regions must avoid wasting time attempting to claim it.

Steps to collect rewards through redeem codes

Readers can follow the guide outlined below to claim the rewards quickly without errors:

Step 1: All redeem codes must be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en), and gamers can start by visiting the website on the browser of their choice.

Step 2: Players must sign in to their Free Fire account through one of the six platforms. The options are Facebook, Google, Huawei ID, Twitter, VK, and Apple ID.

Use one of the six log in options on Free Fire's redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once signed in, they can paste the redeem code (E2F86ZREMK49) in the text box and click the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box informing users about the name of the rewards will appear. Tap on the 'OK' button.

Paste the code and hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

After a successful redemption, the items will be delivered to the player's account within 24 hours. These can be collected through the in-game mail. Players can then use these vouchers in the Luck Royale section.

Players with guest accounts cannot claim the rewards from redeem codes. They will need to bind their account to a platform through the in-game settings first. If gamers receive an error stating that the redemption has failed as the code has expired, they will have to wait for the developers to release a new set of codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far