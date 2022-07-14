Free Fire redeem codes for 14 July 2022: Claim free gloo wall, emotes, and room card today

Free Fire users seeking ways to get premium cosmetics without spending money typically look forward to events and redeem codes. The launch of new redeem codes generates a lot of excitement among gamers, and the developers release them regularly.

Events require a significant investment of time, and many players prefer to use redeem codes because they can be claimed immediately. Below are some codes for free gloo wall skins, emotes, and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes to receive free gloo wall skins, emotes, and room card (14 July)

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Room card

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to expiry and server constraints, these Free Fire redeem codes may not work for some users.

Guide to using the redeem codes for free rewards

Before proceeding any further, players need to make sure that they are not using a guest account. The official website doesn't allow users with such accounts to claim redeem codes. If they have guest accounts, players will have to bind them to one of the available platforms by visiting the in-game settings.

The exact steps for the redemption process are provided below:

Step 1: Players will have to visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using a web browser of their choice.

The Rewards Redemption Site offers six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After the game's redemption website has loaded, individuals must log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account. The options available include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Gamers should copy and paste the redeem code into the designated text box. They must avoid making any errors during the process.

Gamers should copy and paste the code into the text box without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can then proceed by pressing the 'Confirm' button. Doing so will complete the redemption procedure for the particular redeem code that was entered.

The developers will send the items to the user's account within twenty-four hours if the code has been successfully redeemed. Players will then be able to claim the special rewards through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire on their devices since the game is banned in the country. However, the MAX version was not included on the list of suspended apps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far