Free Fire redeem codes for 24 May 2022: How to get free pet, emote, and skins today

Free items often grab the attention of most players in Garena Free Fire. One of the most prevalent techniques usually employed to earn in-game rewards is the redeem codes that are occasionally made accessible by Garena.

These particular codes offer goodies, including pets, emotes, skins, characters, bundles, vouchers, loot crates, and sometimes even diamonds. However, after acquiring a code, gamers have to move swiftly and claim the prizes via the ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ as they might expire.

List of Free Fire redeem codes to get pets, emotes, and skins (24 May)

Here’s a list of some codes that individuals can employ for free rewards in Free Fire:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

FFICJGW9NKYT

Disclaimer: Due to expiry dates and server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

Details on how users may use Free Fire redeem codes

If gamers want to know the exact redemption procedure for the redeem codes, they can check out the steps listed below:

Step 1: As previously stated, players should visit the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ They can use this link to get there directly.

Once users are on the Rewards Redemption Site, they can sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, players can sign in after reaching the website. They must complete this login process only using the platform connected to their in-game account.

If individuals use guest accounts, they will need to link those accounts to one of the supported platforms. After doing so, they will be qualified to participate in using the redeem codes.

Gamers may enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, readers can enter the given redeem code into the text box. They can copy and paste the code to avoid any typing mistakes.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can tap on the ‘Confirm’ option, completing the redemption. Garena will send the rewards into their accounts in 24 hours.

It is essential to keep in mind that if an error occurs involving server restrictions or the code’s expiration, users will not be able to use that specific code, and they will be required to wait for other codes.

Note: Indian players should avoid downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices due to the ban imposed by the government on the game. However, they may play its MAX version, which wasn’t included in the list of suspended applications.

Edited by Ravi Iyer