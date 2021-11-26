×
Free Fire redeem codes for 26 November: Steps to claim permanent rewards for free

There are multiple working codes at the moment (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 26, 2021 12:18 PM IST
News

Free Fire redeem codes have long been one of the most popular ways to obtain freebies in the game. These are typically made available as part of livestreams or released after completing a certain goal.

Otherwise stated, these are generally 12 characters long and must be claimed from the official Rewards Redemption Site. More importantly, guest users are ineligible to attain the rewards. This is because it is mandatory to log in on the website.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for today

Redeem codes

  • Code 1: FF10HXQBBH2J
  • Code 2: FF101TSNJX6E
  • Code 3: FF11DAKX4WHV

Rewards

  • Code 1: M1014 – Demolitionist
  • Code 2: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
  • Code 3: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

You may visit this link for more redeem codes.

Note: All three codes mentioned above are for the Indonesia server. Players should bear in mind that only those playing in the region can attain the given rewards.

A simple guide to attaining the items

You may follow these instructions to redeem the three codes provided earlier:

Step 1: You will have to access Free Fire’s official website dedicated to redemption codes. You may utilize this link to open the webpage directly.

Step 2: After reaching it, you should sign in to your Free Fire ID, and there are several options present for you to utilize.

The six available options (Image via Free Fire)
Step 3: Once you have logged in, you will have to enter one code at a time belonging to your region and then hit the confirm button. A confirmation message will appear along with the name of the reward, and when it appears, press the okay button.

Upon entering the code server that you are not playing on, you will face an error.

These should be claimed through the mail (Image via Free Fire)
Step 4: You may then boot up Free Fire and attain the rewards via the mail section of the game once these are credited.

Step 5: All loot crates can be opened from the mail, while the gun skin must be equipped through the weapon section.

Codes come with a specified expiry, and once these are crossed, you will not be able to acquire the items.

Edited by Srijan Sen
