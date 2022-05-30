Free Fire redeem codes for 30 May 2022: How to get free gloo wall skins today

Free Fire features a few different ways to acquire free items, and two of the most prominent methods utilized by the community are events and redeem codes. Both are made available occasionally, but many individuals prefer the latter since it calls for less work than in-game events.

Garena issues these codes, usually containing incentives otherwise only available through the expense of diamonds, i.e., Free Fire's in-game currency. Users are strongly encouraged to act swiftly to redeem the codes successfully, as they have a finite lifespan and can only be utilized within a specific time window.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (30 May 2022)

The following are the various codes that provide gamers with gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Readers can find more codes for the battle royale title by visiting this link.

Note: These redeem codes may not work for some gamers due to expiry and server constraints.

Guide on using redeem codes of Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Users will be required to go to the Rewards Redemption Site. For those unaware, this website is where the redeem codes have to be used.

They may click here to reach it.

Step 2: Once players have reached the website, they must sign in. They should only do this through the platform associated with their in-game accounts.

Gamers may use any one of these sign-in options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

The different login options on the website are:

Google VK Facebook Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Step 3: Individuals may then input the redeem code into the text field and click the 'Confirm' button. If the redemption goes through successfully, a dialogue window will inform them.

Upon entering the code, press the 'Confirm' button to proceed with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, gamers can visit their in-game mail to collect the respective rewards of the redeem code. The items get sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the developers to send them into players' accounts.

Another thing to note is that if readers have guest accounts, they will not be able to use the redeem codes until they go ahead and bind them to any one of the platforms stated above.

Note: Indian users should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire on their devices due to the government-imposed ban on the game. They may play the MAX version, which wasn't suspended in the country.

Edited by Ravi Iyer