Free Fire redeem codes for 31 October 2021: Get Paleolithic Mask and weapon loot crate today

The developers of Free Fire do not refrain from providing freebies to the audience to satiate their hunger for cosmetic items. They are generally part of events where players need to grind the missions to attain the rewards.

However, a simple alternative can be to use redeem codes released from time to time, offering exciting freebies. Players need to utilize the code from the official website before expiry to ensure the corresponding rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for 31 October 2021

Incubator Voucher is also available for free (Image via Free Fire)

YXPZ7FSHJMDX – 1x Incubator Voucher (Europe)

93Z3QZ4RE52H - 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Alongside the mask, players will get a loot crate as well (Image via Fere Fire)

FFESP5M4QWCH – 1x Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate and Paleolithic (Mask) (Indonesia)

Users playing on the respective server must redeem the given code from the official website in the first instance so that they do not miss out on the opportunity of attaining the corresponding rewards.

Steps to be followed

Before moving forward, it is worth emphasizing that players with a guest account are ineligible to claim the rewards and as a result, if they wish to get the items, they may first bind their Free Fire ID and only then proceed ahead.

Step 1: Both the codes mentioned above should be used from the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: After reaching the website, they must consider signing in to their Free Fire ID through one of the six options provided.

Gamers have to paste the respective code after logging in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users from the specified server should enter the corresponding code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Soon, a dialog box will appear on the screen, informing users that the redemption was successful.

If an error states that the redeem code is invalid or redeemed, then that code has expired or has already been claimed. A separate error will be displayed when players from other servers try attaining the rewards.

The redeem code rewards are sent to the mailbox (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Next, gamers can sign in to their ID and retrieve the rewards from the mail.

They will be able to open the crate and equip the mask from the vault.

Edited by Srijan Sen