Free Fire redeem codes today (10 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and room cards

Free-to-play players in Free Fire prefer to avoid purchasing premium currency (diamonds) to unlock exclusive rewards. Such users generally resort to alternative methods like redeem codes to get their hands on a range of items at no cost.

Redeem codes are popular in the game's community because they are easy to use and require very little time to claim. However, gamers must note that all the codes made available for the game have a specific expiry period, after which they will cease to function.

The following section lists some codes for free pets and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free pets and room cards (10 October 2022)

The codes offered below can provide free pets and room cards:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes for free FF rewards

You can check out the steps provided below to use redeem codes and get your hands on rewards in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site through a web browser of your choice.

After going to Rewards Redemption Site, use the required platform to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, sign in using the platform that is linked to your in-game account. Six login options are available, including Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, players with such accounts will need to bind them to one of the available platforms before they can use redeem codes.

Input the necessary redeem code into the text box and click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button. This concludes the redemption process, and you will see a dialog box on your screen that displays the status of the redemption, i.e., whether it was successful or not.

If the pop-up window displays an error message about expiration or server restrictions, you may have to wait until the game's developers release new redeem codes.

Step 4: Once the process is completed successfully, launch Free Fire on your mobile device and go to the in-game mail to claim the goodies. The rewards are typically sent within a time frame of 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, so gamers from the country should not play it or download it on their devices. They can keep using the MAX version since it hasn't been banned yet.

