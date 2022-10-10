Free Fire redeem codes today (10 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get gun skins and vouchers

Many players keep an eye out for Free Fire redeem codes to get in-game rewards at no cost. The developers will occasionally provide these codes to users through the game’s official social media accounts or during livestreams to celebrate milestones or special occasions.

Gamers must use all the active codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards. The items redeemed will be deposited into the player's account within 24 hours of the redemption procedure being completed successfully. Individuals can then claim them through the mail section of the battle royale title.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and vouchers (10 October 2022)

The redeem codes provided below can be used to get free gun skins and vouchers:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: The redeem codes provided above may not work for all users due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards

Redeeming codes is easy, and you can complete the redemption process in a few minutes. The steps provided below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site in the web browser of your choice.

Get to the game's redemption site and use any one of the platforms to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After visiting the website, you can sign in using the platform associated with your in-game Free Fire ID. Six login options are offered:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, but you may link them to one of the platforms and become eligible to use redeem codes. Head over to the in-game settings to link your account.

After you have successfully logged in, paste the redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text box without errors. It is a good idea to copy and paste the code to avoid typing mistakes.

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption procedure for the code you entered. A dialog box will appear informing you of the procedure's status, i.e., whether it was completed successfully or not.

If the redemption is successful, you can claim the rewards by opening Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire is prohibited in India, and Indian gamers should refrain from playing or installing it on their devices. They may continue to use the MAX version since it has not been banned yet.

