Free Fire redeem codes today (9 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get skins and characters

There is an ever-present desire among users of the Free Fire community for in-game cosmetics and items. Some players will go to great lengths, including spending money on diamonds, to access the finest and most premium rewards.

However, due to the high cost of diamonds, other individuals resort to employing free alternatives such as redeem codes. These codes are quite helpful and are made accessible pretty regularly.

After users have obtained an active code for their server, they can redeem the rewards by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site and completing the necessary steps.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and characters (9 October 2022)

Below are the different redeem codes that players may use:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes stated above may or may not work for all users.

Guide on using all the Free Fire redeem codes

Garena established the Rewards Redemption Site to facilitate the use of redeem codes. The website is quite simple to use, and you may follow the instructions outlined below if you are unsure of how to proceed:

Step 1: Search for Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site on any preferred web browser. You can instead click here to go to the website.

Use any one of the login options after you have reached the redemption website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you reach there, sign in using one of the available platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You must utilize the option linked to your in-game FF account.

All guest accounts must be linked to become eligible for the redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you can visit the in-game settings to bind it.

Step 3: You can now enter the redeem code into the text field. Be careful while entering the codes, and do not make any errors, as it will lead to a failed redemption.

Tap on the 'Confirm' button once you have accurately entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the process. There will be a pop-up on the screen mentioning the status, i.e., whether the operation was successful or not.

If the redemption is completed successfully, you may open Free Fire on your device to claim the rewards through the in-game mail section. Usually, items get sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the nation must not play or download the battle royale title on their devices. They can continue to enjoy the MAX version as it was not among the list of suspended applications.

