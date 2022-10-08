Free Fire redeem codes today (8 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Redeem codes are always sought out by the Free Fire community because they offer a variety of in-game rewards at no cost. Once an active redeem code is released, players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use it and get the rewards associated with it.
Over the years, Garena has released thousands of redeem codes through Free Fire's official social media handles and livestreams. They have provided players with numerous rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, and even diamonds.
Free Fire redeem codes (8 October 2022)
Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get their hands on free costume bundles and gloo wall skins in FF:
Costume bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Gloo wall skins
- FFCMCPSBN9CU
Note: It is possible that the redeem codes listed above may not work for some players due to unknown expiration dates and server constraints.
Steps you can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes
Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. Clicking here will also take you to the website.
Step 2: Once you're on the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. A total of six platforms are available on the website. These are:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
You will not be able to use redeem codes if you have a guest account in the battle royale game. To be eligible, you must go to the in-game settings and link your account to one of the platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 3: Enter (or copy and paste) a valid redeem code into the text box on the screen. After entering the code, click on the 'Confirm' button under the text box.
A dialog window will pop up on the screen, informing you of the redemption status. If it is successful, go to the in-game mail section to collect your rewards.
However, if the redemption fails due to a server restriction or expiration, you will have to wait for the release of new redeem codes.
Disclaimer: Individuals in India should not play or download Free Fire on their devices since the game is banned in the country. They may, however, continue to play the MAX version since it is not among the prohibited applications.