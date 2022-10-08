Free Fire redeem codes today (8 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Redeem codes are always sought out by the Free Fire community because they offer a variety of in-game rewards at no cost. Once an active redeem code is released, players can head to the Rewards Redemption Site to use it and get the rewards associated with it.

Over the years, Garena has released thousands of redeem codes through Free Fire's official social media handles and livestreams. They have provided players with numerous rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, and even diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes (8 October 2022)

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get their hands on free costume bundles and gloo wall skins in FF:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: It is possible that the redeem codes listed above may not work for some players due to unknown expiration dates and server constraints.

Steps you can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. Clicking here will also take you to the website.

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and use one of the login options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. A total of six platforms are available on the website. These are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You will not be able to use redeem codes if you have a guest account in the battle royale game. To be eligible, you must go to the in-game settings and link your account to one of the platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site.

You can enter the redeem code in the text box and hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter (or copy and paste) a valid redeem code into the text box on the screen. After entering the code, click on the 'Confirm' button under the text box.

A dialog window will pop up on the screen, informing you of the redemption status. If it is successful, go to the in-game mail section to collect your rewards.

However, if the redemption fails due to a server restriction or expiration, you will have to wait for the release of new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: Individuals in India should not play or download Free Fire on their devices since the game is banned in the country. They may, however, continue to play the MAX version since it is not among the prohibited applications.

