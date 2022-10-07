Free Fire redeem codes today (7 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and emotes

Most Free Fire players do not spend real money to purchase in-game currency and cosmetic items. Instead, they use redeem codes to acquire them at no cost.

Redeem codes, which are a combination of 12/16 letters and numbers, are frequently released for different servers. Players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get exciting rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (7 October 2022)

Given below are a few redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and emotes:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: Due to their unknown expiration dates and server limitations, the Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

Steps on using Free Fire redeem codes for rewards

You can follow the steps given below to utilize redeem codes and get rewards:

Step 1: On your preferred web browser, visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can click on this link to be directed to the website.

After you are on the Rewards Redemption Site, you can use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive on the website, sign in using one of the six platforms. Use the one that is linked to your Free Fire account. The platforms available are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you have a guest account in the game, you will have to link it to any of the platforms available. Upon doing so, you will be eligible to use redeem codes on the website.

Paste the code and then hit the 'Confirm' option to complete the redemption procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can enter an active redeem code into the text field and click on the ‘Confirm’ button. This will complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear on the screen shortly after, displaying the redemption status.

Once the redemption has been completed successfully, you can claim your rewards by navigating to the in-game mail section. The rewards will be sent to you within 24 hours.

However, if you encounter an error during the redemption process, you will likely not be able to use the redeem code you just entered. If you no longer have active redeem codes, you will have to wait until new ones are released.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. As a result, players in the nation must avoid playing or downloading the game. However, they can continue playing the MAX version of the battle royale since it is not on the list of banned apps.

