Free Fire redeem codes today (6 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free vouchers and room cards

Free-to-play users are no strangers to using redeem codes to receive free rewards in Free Fire. These particular codes do not require additional effort on the participant's part (unlike events). Instead, players can quickly redeem them on the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

After a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the rewards through the in-game mailbox within 24 hours. However, gamers should remember that redeem codes have an expiry date, so they should claim them on the Rewards Redemption Site as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free vouchers and room cards (6 October 2022)

Given below are some redeem codes to get free vouchers and room cards:

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

WD2ATK3ZEA55

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

Room Cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not work for all users due to unknown expiry or server restrictions.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

The steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site are pretty simple. Details on how to use the redeem codes are provided below:

Step 1: You can start first by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser of your choice.

Go to Rewards Redemption Site and use the platform linked to your in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, you can sign in through one of the available platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You'll have to use the option that you've linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts will have to be linked to one of the platforms first. If you own a guest account, you are advised to go to the in-game settings and bind it.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box and press the 'Confirm' button. This will complete the procedure, and a dialog box will then appear stating the redemption status.

Once code is entered, you can click the 'Confirm' button to complete the procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the process is successful, launch Free Fire on your device and proceed to the in-game mail to claim the rewards. The items are usually sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours.

If the redemption process fails, the dialog box will instead provide the reason for the failure. In this case, you'll most likely have to wait for new codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing or downloading it on their devices. They can keep using the MAX version, since it hasn't been banned so far.

