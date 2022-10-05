Free Fire redeem codes today (5 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and pets

The use of Free Fire redeem codes is one of the most common ways to get items for free in the game. Garena frequently releases these redeem codes, which can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free premium goodies like gun skins, emotes, vouchers, and pets.

Players should note that each redeem code is only valid for a limited period of time and is only available on the server for which it is released.

Free Fire redeem codes (5 October 2022)

Given below are a few redeem codes that players can use to get free gun skins and pets:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Note: Considering the unknown expiration dates and server restrictions of these redeem codes, they may not work for some users.

Steps to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to earn free rewards

You can follow the steps outlined below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get amazing rewards:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

You may visit the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in via one of the methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the website, log in using the platform that is linked to your in-game account. Six platforms are available on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

The Rewards Redemption Site doesn't allow players with guest accounts to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you have to link it to any of the supported platforms via the in-game settings.

Enter the code and then press the 'Confirm' option to complete the procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text box and click on the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will display the status of redemption.

Visit the in-game mail section and claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, launch Free Fire on your device and go to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

Don't be concerned if you don't receive your rewards right away, as it might take up to 24 hours for Garena to send them.

Disclaimer: Players in India must not play or download Garena Free Fire as it is banned in the country. However, since the MAX version of the game is not on the list of banned applications, citizens can continue playing it.

