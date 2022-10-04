Free Fire redeem codes today (4 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get skins and emotes

Events and redeem codes are two of the most effective methods to acquire free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Both of these are made available on a fairly regular basis for the various servers of the game, and players can take advantage of the codes that are currently active to obtain a range of premium items.

Redeem codes are popular in the game's community since players don't have to complete tasks to obtain rewards when using them. However, the codes have their own shortcomings. They generally expire quickly and cannot be redeemed after a specified period.

In the section below are a few codes to earn skins and emotes.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free skins and emotes (4 October 2022)

The following are the different redeem codes players can use to get free skins and emotes:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may not work for all users due to unknown expiration dates or server restrictions.

Detailed step-by-step process to use redeem codes

The process for using redeem codes is quite simple, and players can follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: Go to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site and log in using the platform linked to your Free Fire account. The website offers the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in to proceed (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts will not function on Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. Players with guest accounts will have to link it to any of the available platforms to be eligible for the redemption process.

Step 2: Paste the given redeem code without any errors into the text box that appears.

Step 3: Once the necessary code has been entered, you may click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the procedure. After a few moments, a dialog box indicating the redemption status will appear.

After you have entered the redeem code into the text box, click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After a successful redemption, you must open the game on your device and visit the in-game mail section to collect the rewards. They usually get sent within 24 hours.

If the process fails due to expiry or server restrictions, you won't be able to use that particular code. You will then have to wait for additional codes to be made available.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should refrain from playing or downloading the game. They may, however, keep playing the MAX version because it was not on the list of prohibited applications.

