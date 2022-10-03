Free Fire redeem codes today (3 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and characters

Free Fire has witnessed a steady flow of cosmetics and other in-game items, with Garena releasing new ones every now and then. For the majority of the time, players will need to spend diamonds to get the premium items that are introduced.

In light of the fact that not every user can spend diamonds, other alternatives, such as redeem codes, have emerged as popular choices. These particular codes can be either 12 or 16 characters long and consist of letters and numbers. To redeem them, individuals must go to the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the necessary steps.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and characters (3 October 2022)

The Free Fire redeem codes offered below can provide users with free gloo wall skins and characters:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions applied, it is possible that the codes mentioned above may not work for some users.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps provided below will guide you through the entire process of using the redeem codes on the game's Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: You can begin the redemption procedure by going to the Rewards Redemption Site on any of the preferred web browsers. Using this link will take you to it.

Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and then sign in via any one of these methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, log in via the platform associated with your Free Fire ID. You can use one of these six different login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts won’t work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and all such accounts must be linked to a platform to become eligible to use the redeem codes.

Step 3: You may now enter the redeem code into the text field, checking to make sure there aren't any errors. Once the entry is made, click on the Confirm button to complete the redemption process.

In the next step, you can enter the redeem code and press the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Upon pressing Confirm, there will be a pop-up mentioning the redemption status. If successful, you can proceed to claim the rewards.

Step 4: Open the game and go to the in-game mailbox to collect the different rewards. They usually get sent within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

However, if the process fails, the aforementioned pop-up dialog box will instead display the reason behind the failure.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, individuals should not play the battle royale title on their devices. Nevertheless, they can continue to enjoy the MAX version as it was not among the suspended applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far