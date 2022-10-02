Free Fire redeem codes today (2 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and bundles

Most users that participate in Free Fire do not believe it is practical to spend real-world money on acquiring the game's exclusive items. This has caused individuals to look for alternatives that can deliver free incentives.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the most excellent options since they can give out various premium rewards, sometimes even diamonds. However, these codes are not consistently accessible, and even when new ones are made obtainable, they become invalid after a predetermined amount of time.

Hence, once a new code has been made available for the users' servers, they need to move quickly to take advantage of it.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and bundles (2 October 2022)

Listed below are some redeem codes for free diamonds and bundles:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: The redeem codes may or may not function for all users due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Steps on using Free Fire redeem codes

Here are the detailed steps that will guide you through the entire process of using redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site on your device. This link will take you to the website.

You may use one of the six options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you reach the website, log in with the platform connected to your in-game account. The website offers six distinct options for this purpose, which include:

Facebook

VK

Google

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

The Rewards Redemption Site doesn't allow guest accounts to use redeem codes. If you have a guest account, you can proceed to link it with any one of the platforms stated above to become eligible for the redemption process.

Paste the working redeem code in the text field and click 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As part of the next step, enter a working Free Fire redeem code in the text field and press the 'Confirm' button. This will complete the redemption process, and a dialog box will be displayed on the screen, alerting them about the redemption status.

Step 4: If the process takes place positively, you should open the battle royale title on your device to claim the rewards. Don't worry if the items aren't sent immediately, as it could take up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, suppose you are encountering an error regarding server restrictions or expiry during the redemption process. In that case, you won't be able to use that particular code and will have to wait for others.

Disclaimer: Players in India must not play or even download Free Fire on their devices, as the game has been banned nationwide. However, because FF MAX is not one of the restricted apps, they may continue to play it.

