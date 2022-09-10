Free Fire redeem codes today (10 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and vouchers

Players in the Free Fire community are always looking for ways to obtain in-game items and cosmetics for free. This is because most of them cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, the premium currency used for purchases in the battle royale game.

Over the years, players have discovered many ways to obtain free stuff in Free Fire, with the use of redeem codes being one of the best. Once players get their hands on a working redeem code, they can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site in exchange for rewards.

Players should note that redeem codes expire after a certain period of time. They also only work on the servers they are released for.

Free Fire redeem codes for 10 September 2022

Given below are a few redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and vouchers in Garena Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

TFF9VNU6UD9J

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TJ57OSSDN5AP

Note: Due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Players can find detailed instructions on how to use redeem codes below:

Step 1: Players must access the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using the digital platform linked to their Free Fire account. The platforms available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Those who have guest accounts in the game will not be able to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If they want to be eligible, they must go to the in-game settings and link their accounts to one of the available platforms.

Six options are given to players for the login process on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After signing in, players will notice a text box on their screen. They can enter a valid redeem code in the empty space.

Players should should double-check the redeem code for any errors.

Gamers may enter the redeem code within the text box and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can complete the redemption process by hitting the "Confirm" button below the text box. A dialog box will then appear on their screen, displaying the redemption status.

Step 4: Once the redemption is completed successfully, players can retrieve their rewards by visiting the mail section of Free Fire. Garena typically takes 24 hours to send the rewards to players.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country should refrain from playing the game on their devices. Instead, they can play the MAX edition of the battle royale title since it has not been banned by the government.

