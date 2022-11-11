Free Fire redeem codes today (11 November 2022): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and room cards

Redeem codes are becoming increasingly popular among Garena Free Fire players, as they offer in-game items at no cost upon redemption. They are often in demand due to their ease of use, and almost everyone who plays the game regularly searches for new ones to use.

The battle royale title's developers release redeem codes on a routine basis, and each one is made up of 12 or 16 characters (including letters and numbers). Once players use them on the Rewards Redemption Site, they will receive a wide range of rewards. It is important to note that redeem codes expire and have certain server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes (11 November 2022)

Players can use the following redeem codes to receive free costume bundles and room cards in Free Fire:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The expiration dates and server limitations of the Free Fire redeem codes listed above are unknown, but they may not work for all players.

How to get rewards in Free Fire using redeem codes

Follow these easy steps to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Use any web browser to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click here to be directed to the website.

Utilize any one of the six login options to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in via the platform linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID are the platform choices available on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes on the website. If you have such an account, you must go to the game's settings and link it to any of the aforementioned platforms.

You may input the necessary redeem code and then hit the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code into the text field on the screen. You can also manually enter it. Once this is done, press the 'Confirm' button.

After clicking on this button, a dialog box will appear on the screen, highlighting the redemption status. If all goes well, you will be able to claim your rewards from the in-game mail section. The rewards are typically sent within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, players in the country should not download or play the game on their phones. However, the battle royale title's MAX version isn't on the government's list of banned applications, so players can still access and enjoy it.

