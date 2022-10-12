Free Fire redeem codes today (12 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and gloo wall skins

Free Fire players have access to a wide variety of premium and unique in-game items, such as emotes, skins, and other cosmetics. Diamonds, the premium currency used in the battle royale game, are required to purchase most of these items.

Given that buying diamonds is not an option for every user, free alternatives such as redeem codes have become increasingly popular. Whenever new codes are made available for their server, individuals must simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem them and get freebies.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and gloo wall skins (12 October 2022)

Below are the different redeem codes gamers can try using:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes provided above may not function for some gamers due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Steps on using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Using the Rewards Redemption Site is a straightforward process, and you can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption:

Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site on your device.

Once you reach the Rewards Redemption Site, use one of the six different log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in with the platform corresponding to your in-game Free Fire ID. The website supports six log in options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Those with guest accounts cannot claim redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account, you must bind it to one of the available platforms in the game's settings.

You can now enter the redeem code into the text box showing up on your screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code into the text box without making any typing errors.

Step 4: Finish the redemption process by clicking the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box. A pop-up will appear, informing you of the redemption status.

If the process is successful, you will be able to claim the rewards by going to the mail section of Garena Free Fire. The items are usually sent immediately, although the process can take up to 24 hours.

If an error regarding server limitations or expiry appears, then you will be unable to use that specific redeem code and will need to wait until fresh ones are available.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should avoid accessing or downloading it on their devices. However, as the MAX version was not on the list of suspended apps, they can continue playing it.

