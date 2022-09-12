Free Fire redeem codes today (12 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and pets

There are tons of premium cosmetics and other in-game items available in Free Fire. Players can get them through the Elite Pass, store, Luck Royale, events, etc., by spending diamonds, the premium currency in the battle royale title.

Since most Free Fire users cannot or don't want to buy diamonds, alternative and free ways to get cosmetics are commonly desired. Using redeem codes is one of the best approaches in this regard as they do not require much effort to employ.

After getting an active code for the title, gamers need to head to the Rewards Redemption Site and follow some relevant redemption steps to use the codes. Garena will deliver the rewards in 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With a ban being imposed on the game, users from India should avoid playing it on their devices. They may continue to enjoy the MAX edition as it was not among the banned applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and pets (12 September 2022)

Below are the different Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can try utilizing:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

SARG886AV5GR

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: It is possible that the Free Fire redeem codes provided above may or may not function for some users due to the unknown expiry and server restrictions placed by Garena.

How players can make use of redeem codes

The process of using the Rewards Redemption Site is quite straightforward. After logging in with their accounts, gamers only need to copy and paste the relevant code into the designated field.

Those who aren't familiar with the particulars can follow the instructions provided:

Step 1: First, users must visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site. They can do so by using this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Gamers must sign in using any of these options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should then sign in using any of these: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. They should use the option they linked their in-game accounts to.

The Redemption Site does not support guest accounts. Therefore, individuals with such accounts need to go into the game's settings and connect it to one of the available options.

They should enter the code in the text field that shows up on their screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As soon as players finish the login process, a text box will be displayed on the screen. They need to enter their desired code in it.

Step 4: Finally, users can redeem the entered code by pressing the 'Confirm' button below the text field. Garena will soon send the rewards to their accounts if they did everything right.

In case an error message pops up regarding server restrictions or expiry, gamers will not be able to use the particular code they had entered.

