Free Fire redeem codes for today (13 July 2022): Claim free bundle, gun skin, and pets

Redeem codes stand out as one of the best methods to receive free rewards in Free Fire. The rewards from codes and events help free-to-play players to receive exclusive items like bundles and gun skins without having to spend money on diamonds.
Players can visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site to use any redeem codes that are issued for their server. The codes also have an expiration date and are only valid for a limited time.
Some redeem codes for items like pets, gun skins, and costume bundles are listed below.
Free Fire redeem codes for free bundles, gun skins, and pets (13 July 2022)
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- SARG886AV5GR
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Gun skins
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FU9CGS4Q9P4E
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
Pets
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
Note: These redeem codes may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.
How to use the Free Fire redeem codes and receive free rewards
Redeem codes can be claimed easily, and those who have played the game for a while will likely be aware of the procedure. If users don't know the exact steps, they can check out the guide provided below:
Step 1: After opening a web browser of their choice, players must go to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to begin the redemption process.
Step 2: They can sign in using the platform that their Free Fire accounts are linked to. Individuals with guest accounts are not allowed to use redeem codes.
Step 3: Users can now enter the required redeem code into the text box and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the procedure.
Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can launch the game and claim the rewards. They will have to visit the in-game mail section to claim the items.
Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can instead play the MAX version that was not included on the list of banned apps.