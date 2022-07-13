Free Fire redeem codes for today (13 July 2022): Claim free bundle, gun skin, and pets

Redeem codes stand out as one of the best methods to receive free rewards in Free Fire. The rewards from codes and events help free-to-play players to receive exclusive items like bundles and gun skins without having to spend money on diamonds.

Players can visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site to use any redeem codes that are issued for their server. The codes also have an expiration date and are only valid for a limited time.

Some redeem codes for items like pets, gun skins, and costume bundles are listed below.

Free Fire redeem codes for free bundles, gun skins, and pets (13 July 2022)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: These redeem codes may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes and receive free rewards

Redeem codes can be claimed easily, and those who have played the game for a while will likely be aware of the procedure. If users don't know the exact steps, they can check out the guide provided below:

Step 1: After opening a web browser of their choice, players must go to the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to begin the redemption process.

Go to the redemption site and log in using the platform linked to your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can sign in using the platform that their Free Fire accounts are linked to. Individuals with guest accounts are not allowed to use redeem codes.

Step 3: Users can now enter the required redeem code into the text box and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the procedure.

Input the redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can launch the game and claim the rewards. They will have to visit the in-game mail section to claim the items.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. They can instead play the MAX version that was not included on the list of banned apps.

