Free Fire redeem codes today (14 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Players in the Free Fire community always keep an eye out for new redeem codes. These particular codes have the ability to provide a range of free in-game rewards.
Generally, new redeem codes are made available by Garena through their official social media handles and during livestreams of the battle royale title. Each code has 12 or 16 characters (including numbers and characters) and can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.
However, players should note that those with guest accounts won't be able to use redeem codes unless they link their Free Fire account to one of the platforms available in the game's settings.
Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins (14 October 2022)
Listed below are different redeem codes to earn free characters and gun skins:
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Gun skins
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- HNC95435FAGJ
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Step-by-step guide on using redeem codes for free rewards
The following steps will guide you through the entire process of using redeem codes:
Step 1: Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site through any web browser to begin the redemption process.
Step 2: Upon arriving at the website, use one of the six available options to sign in, depending on which one is linked to your ID. The options on the Rewards Redemption Site are:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
If you have a guest account, go to the in-game settings of Free Fire and link your account to one of the platforms first.
Step 3: You can now enter the required redeem code into the text box on your screen. Hit the ‘Confirm’ button beneath the text box to complete the process.
Step 4: Open Free Fire and claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section. The items are usually delivered within 24 hours.
If an error occurs during the redemption process, you will be unable to use the specific redeem code, and you'll simply have to wait for new ones.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and individuals from the country should not play or download the battle royale title on their devices. They can keep using the MAX version since it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.