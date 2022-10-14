Free Fire redeem codes today (14 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Players in the Free Fire community always keep an eye out for new redeem codes. These particular codes have the ability to provide a range of free in-game rewards.

Generally, new redeem codes are made available by Garena through their official social media handles and during livestreams of the battle royale title. Each code has 12 or 16 characters (including numbers and characters) and can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.

However, players should note that those with guest accounts won't be able to use redeem codes unless they link their Free Fire account to one of the platforms available in the game's settings.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins (14 October 2022)

Listed below are different redeem codes to earn free characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide on using redeem codes for free rewards

The following steps will guide you through the entire process of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site through any web browser to begin the redemption process.

Use one of the six different platforms to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon arriving at the website, use one of the six available options to sign in, depending on which one is linked to your ID. The options on the Rewards Redemption Site are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

If you have a guest account, go to the in-game settings of Free Fire and link your account to one of the platforms first.

Enter the redeem code in the text box and press 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can now enter the required redeem code into the text box on your screen. Hit the ‘Confirm’ button beneath the text box to complete the process.

Step 4: Open Free Fire and claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section. The items are usually delivered within 24 hours.

If an error occurs during the redemption process, you will be unable to use the specific redeem code, and you'll simply have to wait for new ones.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and individuals from the country should not play or download the battle royale title on their devices. They can keep using the MAX version since it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.

