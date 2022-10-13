Free Fire redeem codes today (13 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and costume bundles

There are several ways to get free diamonds and cosmetic items in Free Fire, but the use of redeem codes is one of the most effective.

Many players like using redeem codes because they involve minimal work and can be used to get rewards in a matter of minutes.

Garena is responsible for releasing redeem codes that provide players with a wide variety of free items. After players get their hands on an active code, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and use it on the website to get the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (13 October 2022)

Given below are a few redeem codes that players can use to get free diamonds and costume bundles in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: Due to unknown expiration dates and server constraints, the redeem codes listed above may not work for all players.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes and earn free rewards

Using Free Fire redeem codes is easy. If you don't know how to use them, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.

After going to the game's redemption website, you will have to use the platform linked to your FF account to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive at the website, log in using any of the six login options available. You must use the platform that is linked to your in-game account. The login options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, so if you have one in the game, link it to any of the platforms available on the website. Once the linking process is complete, you will be able to use redeem codes.

Upon completion of the login, enter the needed redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the text box on the screen, type in (or copy/paste) an active redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will pop up, informing you about the redemption status.

If the process is successful, you can claim the rewards through in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, load up Garena Free Fire and navigate to the mail section to claim your rewards.

If the redemption is unsuccessful, a dialog box will display the cause of the failure. You will then have to wait for more redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so those in the country should not download or play it. However, they can play the MAX version of the game because it is not on the list of restricted apps.

