Free Fire redeem codes today (14 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers

Free Fire players are always looking for free skins, cosmetics, and other in-game items. This is because diamonds, the premium currency used for purchases in Garena's battle royale title, are largely unaffordable.

Redeem codes have emerged as one of the best ways to obtain a wide range of in-game items and cosmetics at no cost. Players can enter them on Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site to get item rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for 14 September 2022

Listed below are the redeem codes that players can use to get free gloo wall skins and vouchers in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFICDCTSL5FT

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLQ6S7W25

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Players can get more codes for the game by clicking on this link.

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all users since their expiration dates are unknown and they have server restrictions.

Guide on using redeem codes to earn FF rewards

Players can follow the steps given below to use redeem codes and get various rewards:

Step 1: Players must head to the Rewards Redemption Site. They can click here to be directed to the website.

Players should log in to the Rewards Redemption Site by using one of the platforms available on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should sign in to the website via any one of the platforms listed below:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

They must use the platform linked to their in-game accounts. The Rewards Redemption Site doesn’t allow those with guest accounts to use redeem codes.

Players can input a valid redeem code in the text box and click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text box and press the ‘Confirm’ button under it. This will complete the redemption process.

A dialog box will show up on the screen, informing players whether or not the redemption is successful.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, players can open Free Fire and head to the in-game mail section, where they can claim the rewards associated with the redeem code they entered.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the country should not download or play it. However, the MAX version of the game has not been banned or restricted by the government, which means it can be played.

