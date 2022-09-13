Free Fire redeem codes today (13 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and more rewards

Free Fire redeem codes have made it possible for players to obtain free items with little effort in the battle royale game.

Garena frequently releases redeem codes for the game. Players can use them on the official Rewards Redemption Site to acquire rewards.

Redeem codes do have some drawbacks, one of which is that they expire after a certain period of time. They also only function on the servers they are made available for.

Free Fire redeem codes for 13 September 2022

Listed below are some FF codes that players can use to earn free gun skins and other rewards:

Free gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

Room cards

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Due to unclear expiration dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes provided above may not function for some users.

Steps to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here's what players need to do to claim the rewards provided by a redeem code:

Step 1: Players should navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site. Here's a link that will direct them to the website.

Step 2: Players must sign in via one of the six login options available on the website (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter). They should use the one that is linked to their in-game accounts.

Players with guest accounts in Free Fire cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. They must link their accounts to any of the platforms above by visiting the in-game settings section.

Use one of these login options to continue on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, players will notice an empty text box on the screen. They can enter a valid redeem code here.

Input the required redeem code into the text field and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can complete the redemption process by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will then show up, informing them about the redemption status.

If the redemption is successful, Garena will send the rewards to the players' Free Fire accounts within 24 hours. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire was banned by the Government of India in February 2022. Hence, players in the country should not play the battle royale game. If they want a similar BR experience, they can opt for FF MAX since it is not among the suspended applications in the nation.

